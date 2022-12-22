MLS Draft 2023: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

Charlotte FC made Hamady Diop the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after acquiring the pick in a trade with expansion club St. Louis City SC on Wednesday.

It kicked off a day of surprises as clubs throughout Major League Soccer looked to improve their teams, with three of the top four picks being traded on the day of the draft. Only one of the first 13 selections were made by the original team.

Those who didn't pick early were instead hoping to get better with a veteran addition or adding general allocation money.

Here are the latest results from Wednesday's three-round draft.

Round 1

1. Charlotte FC: Hamady Diop, D, Clemson

2. Orlando City SC: Shakur Mohammed, F, Duke

3. Colorado Rapids: Moise Bombito, D, New Hampshire

4. New England Revolution: Joshua Bolma, M, Maryland

5. Vancouver Whitecaps: J.C. Ngando, M, UNC Greensboro

6. Orlando City SC: Duncan McGuire, F, Creighton

7. Real Salt Lake: Ilijah Paul, F, Washington

8. Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa, F, FIU

9. St. Louis City FC: Owen O'Malley, M, Creighton

10. San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Munie, D, Indiana

11. Nashville SC: Joey Skinner, D, Clemson

12. Charlotte FC: Patrick Agyemang, F, Rhode Island

13. Austin FC: CJ Fodrey, M, San Diego State

14. Columbus Crew: Maximilian Arfsten, F, San Jose Earthquakes II

15. Portland Timbers: Noel Caliskan, M, Loyola Marymount

16. Real Salt Lake: Bertin Jacquesson, F, Pittsburgh

17. Orlando City SC: Abdi Salim, D, Syracuse

18. Inter Miami CF: Cole Jensen, GK, Xavier

19. Minnesota United FC: Ryen Jiba, D, Union Omaha

20. Austin FC: Valentin Noel, M, Pittsburgh

21. New York Red Bulls: Elian Haddock, GK, Yale

22. FC Cincinnati: Joey Akpunonu, D, Bowling Green

23. LA Galaxy: Gino Vivi, F, Central Florida

24. FC Dallas: Herbert Endeley, F, Indiana

25. Real Salt Lake: Emeka Eneli, F, Cornell

26. New York City FC: Malcolm Johnston, M, Maryland

27. Columbus Crew: Xavier Zengue, D, Dayton

28. Philadelphia Union: Holden Trent, GK, High Point

29. Vancouver Whitecaps: Levonte Johnson, F, Syracuse

Full results available at MLSSoccer.com.

Reaction

A year ago, Charlotte FC made Ben Bender its first-ever pick, and it paid off, as the midfielder thrived in his first season with three goals and six assists.

St. Louis City SC took a different strategy with its first pick, making a trade that allowed Charlotte FC to pick No. 1 overall for the second straight season:

Charlotte used the pick on Hamady Diop, who was projected to go 13th overall in the mock draft by Travis Clark of MLSSoccer.com. Many still liked the selection despite the surprise.

The second pick was also traded on Wednesday, with DC United sending the selection to Orlando City SC in exchange for right back Ruan.

Shakur Mohammed will head to Orlando after being taken second overall.

The New England Revolution also traded up to make a notable pick with the addition of Joshua Bolma, one of the 11 Generation Adidas signings.

Two Creighton players were selected early with Duncan McGuire going sixth overall and Owen O'Malley going ninth. These two helped the Blue Jays reach the national semifinal in the NCAA tournament this past season, with McGuire scoring 23 goals during the year, and now they will each look to make an impact at the professional level.

There is still plenty of time for each of these teams to build their rosters ahead of the 2023 season through transfers and other signings, but the draft helps provide some high-upside prospects who could help for years.

Each team will hope to do enough to catch last year's champions, Los Angeles FC.