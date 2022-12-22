MLS Draft 2023: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

MLS Draft 2023: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter ReactionDecember 22, 2022
Charlotte FC made Hamady Diop the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after acquiring the pick in a trade with expansion club St. Louis City SC on Wednesday.
It kicked off a day of surprises as clubs throughout Major League Soccer looked to improve their teams, with three of the top four picks being traded on the day of the draft. Only one of the first 13 selections were made by the original team.
Those who didn't pick early were instead hoping to get better with a veteran addition or adding general allocation money.
Here are the latest results from Wednesday's three-round draft.
Round 1
1. Charlotte FC: Hamady Diop, D, Clemson
2. Orlando City SC: Shakur Mohammed, F, Duke
3. Colorado Rapids: Moise Bombito, D, New Hampshire
4. New England Revolution: Joshua Bolma, M, Maryland
5. Vancouver Whitecaps: J.C. Ngando, M, UNC Greensboro
6. Orlando City SC: Duncan McGuire, F, Creighton
7. Real Salt Lake: Ilijah Paul, F, Washington
8. Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa, F, FIU
9. St. Louis City FC: Owen O'Malley, M, Creighton
10. San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel Munie, D, Indiana
11. Nashville SC: Joey Skinner, D, Clemson
12. Charlotte FC: Patrick Agyemang, F, Rhode Island
13. Austin FC: CJ Fodrey, M, San Diego State
14. Columbus Crew: Maximilian Arfsten, F, San Jose Earthquakes II
15. Portland Timbers: Noel Caliskan, M, Loyola Marymount
16. Real Salt Lake: Bertin Jacquesson, F, Pittsburgh
17. Orlando City SC: Abdi Salim, D, Syracuse
18. Inter Miami CF: Cole Jensen, GK, Xavier
19. Minnesota United FC: Ryen Jiba, D, Union Omaha
20. Austin FC: Valentin Noel, M, Pittsburgh
21. New York Red Bulls: Elian Haddock, GK, Yale
22. FC Cincinnati: Joey Akpunonu, D, Bowling Green
23. LA Galaxy: Gino Vivi, F, Central Florida
24. FC Dallas: Herbert Endeley, F, Indiana
25. Real Salt Lake: Emeka Eneli, F, Cornell
26. New York City FC: Malcolm Johnston, M, Maryland
27. Columbus Crew: Xavier Zengue, D, Dayton
28. Philadelphia Union: Holden Trent, GK, High Point
29. Vancouver Whitecaps: Levonte Johnson, F, Syracuse
Full results available at MLSSoccer.com.
Reaction
A year ago, Charlotte FC made Ben Bender its first-ever pick, and it paid off, as the midfielder thrived in his first season with three goals and six assists.
St. Louis City SC took a different strategy with its first pick, making a trade that allowed Charlotte FC to pick No. 1 overall for the second straight season:
Michael Lahoud @MikeLahoud
Holy what?! <a href="https://twitter.com/stlCITYsc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stlCITYsc</a> trade the Number 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSSuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSSuperDraft</a> Pick…to <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlotteFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlotteFC</a> …🤯
Charlotte used the pick on Hamady Diop, who was projected to go 13th overall in the mock draft by Travis Clark of MLSSoccer.com. Many still liked the selection despite the surprise.
Major League Soccer @MLS
When you're the #1 pick *everyone* is happy: especially the dog!<br><br>Congrats Hamady, we can't wait to watch you kick it with <a href="https://twitter.com/CharlotteFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CharlotteFC</a> in 2023. <a href="https://t.co/BmDvFSBiLq">pic.twitter.com/BmDvFSBiLq</a>
Charlotte FC @CharlotteFC
Headed to the Queen City 👑<br><br>We have selected Hamady Diop from <a href="https://twitter.com/ClemsonUniv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClemsonUniv</a> as the first pick of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperDraft</a>! <a href="https://t.co/gfaUtEIp2s">pic.twitter.com/gfaUtEIp2s</a>
Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019
Hamady Diop goes to Charlotte FC with the No. 1 pick. Diop won the 2021 College Cup, anchoring a Tigers backline that registered nine shutouts across his 20 starts. Nice pick for Charlotte, good talent. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSSuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSSuperDraft</a>
Charlotte Soccer Show @ForTheCrownBaby
Welcome Hamady Diop! Top-rated player in the draft who played at Clemson....Center back who likes to take a Free Kick from time to time....let's go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheCrown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheCrown</a> <a href="https://t.co/oDrmK6SNkL">pic.twitter.com/oDrmK6SNkL</a>
The second pick was also traded on Wednesday, with DC United sending the selection to Orlando City SC in exchange for right back Ruan.
Shakur Mohammed will head to Orlando after being taken second overall.
Orlando City SC @OrlandoCitySC
THE PICK IS IN 🚨<br><br>We have selected Shakur Mohammed with the No. 2 selection in the first round of the 2023 MLS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperDraft</a> 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/UH9hM06FEw">pic.twitter.com/UH9hM06FEw</a>
Orlando City UK @Orlando_CityUK
With the 2️⃣nd pick in the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperDraft</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoCitySC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OrlandoCitySC</a> selects Shakur Mohammed from <a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMSOC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMSOC</a>. 🦁⚽️👍🏽<br><br>Position: MF / ST<br>Height: 5 ft 10 in<br>Weight: 160 lbs<br>Date of Birth: August 27, 2003<br>Age: 19 <br>Hometown: Kumasi<br>Nationality: 🇬🇭<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OCTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OCTwitter</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OrlandoCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OrlandoCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSUK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSUK</a> <a href="https://t.co/erd6q4UDYc">pic.twitter.com/erd6q4UDYc</a>
Larry Henry Jr @lhenry019
Orlando City getting a good one in my favorite prospect in the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSSuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSSuperDraft</a>. Shakur Mohammed from Duke heads to the Lions with Pick No. 2. Mohammed is strong, versatile, and dynamic. Should fit right into the fold in Oscar Pareja's squad.
NCAA Soccer @NCAASoccer
Big win for the Blue Devils ‼️<br><br>Shakur Mohammed gets the game-winner as No. 7 Duke defeats No. 10 Louisville, 2-1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAASoccer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAASoccer</a> x 🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/DukeMSOC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DukeMSOC</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/S0yggeLHzn">pic.twitter.com/S0yggeLHzn</a>
The New England Revolution also traded up to make a notable pick with the addition of Joshua Bolma, one of the 11 Generation Adidas signings.
Wesley Brown @W_Brown21
Maryland men's soccer M/F Joshua Bolma has been selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution.<br><br>Bolma was a back-to-back First-Team All-Big Ten selection, finishing with six goals and 12 assists across 38 games across two seasons in College Park.
Chris Smith @CJSmith91
One of the top prospects to watch in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MLSSuperDraft?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MLSSuperDraft</a> is Josh Bolma.<br><br>The winger signed a Generation Adidas contract yesterday. I'm told at least four MLS clubs have him among their top targets. <a href="https://t.co/s5opllf51Y">pic.twitter.com/s5opllf51Y</a>
Two Creighton players were selected early with Duncan McGuire going sixth overall and Owen O'Malley going ninth. These two helped the Blue Jays reach the national semifinal in the NCAA tournament this past season, with McGuire scoring 23 goals during the year, and now they will each look to make an impact at the professional level.
Rob Anderson @_robanderson
Owen O'Malley is Creighton's 10th First Round pick ever.<br><br>This is the first time it's had multiple top-10 picks in the same draft.<br><br>2012 (Finlay 10th; Duran 15th) was only other year with two Bluejays picked in the first round. <a href="https://t.co/Mmb4blJaq4">https://t.co/Mmb4blJaq4</a>
There is still plenty of time for each of these teams to build their rosters ahead of the 2023 season through transfers and other signings, but the draft helps provide some high-upside prospects who could help for years.
Each team will hope to do enough to catch last year's champions, Los Angeles FC.