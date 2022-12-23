Early National Signing Day 2022: Winners and Losers for Every Power Conference

0 of 5

Justin Ford/Getty Images

After three days of mayhem, the early signing period for the 2023 college football recruiting cycle has finished.

And there's a familiar name up top.

Nick Saban and Alabama put together yet another ridiculous run, stacking more 5-star prospects in a class that already stood as the nation's top haul. Other winners include Oregon, Texas and more programs that landed a couple of high-priority targets.

On the other hand, though, the early window wasn't kind to several teams. Key verbal commits or top targets signed elsewhere instead of at Florida and Ohio State, among others.