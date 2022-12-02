Phillies Rumors: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts Meetings Set in FA

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the market for a shortstop, and they're set to meet with some of the best available at the position before winter meetings begin on Monday in San Diego.

The Phillies have set meetings with Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. The team is expected to meet with Bogaerts and Correa this weekend, while meetings with Turner and Swanson may have already taken place.

The Phillies have emerged as the favorite to sign Turner, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, and he is expected to land a deal worth at least $30 million per year, regardless of where he ends up.

Turner spent the last season-and-a-half with the Los Angeles Dodgers, earning an All-Star Game selection and a Silver Slugger award in 2022 after slashing .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases in 160 games.

While the Phillies are viewed as the favorite to sign Turner, he has no shortage of suitors this winter. The Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have been mentioned as potential destinations.

Bogaerts has an obvious connection to the Phillies as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski served in the same role with the Boston Red Sox, the star shortstop's former club, from 2015 to '19.

Bogaerts had spent his entire 10-year career with the Red Sox before becoming a free agent this winter. Like Turner, he also earned an All-Star Game selection and a Silver Slugger award in 2022 after slashing .307/.377/.456 with 15 home runs, 73 RBI and eight stolen bases in 150 games.

Correa, meanwhile, spent the 2022 season the Minnesota Twins after beginning his career with the Houston Astros. He hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games. He opted out of the remainder of his contract with the Twins in search of a more lucrative deal in free agency.

Swanson spent his entire seven-year career with the Atlanta Braves before becoming a free agent. He earned an All-Star Game selection and a Gold Glove award in 2022 after hitting .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs, 96 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 162 games.

During the 2022 campaign, the Phillies relied on Jean Segura and Bryson Stott at shortstop. Segura is a free agent and Stott, 25, will be entering just his second major league season in 2023. Thus, the Phillies want someone more proven.

After reaching the World Series in 2022, the Phillies could be just one superstar piece away from winning it all in 2023.