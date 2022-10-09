MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge, Trea Turner to Be Pursued by Giants in Free Agency

Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the most aggressive teams in the free-agent market this winter, with Aaron Judge and Trea Turner among their targets.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote the Giants are "willing to do anything for a return to the postseason."

“We do have the flexibility to be involved in every possible option on the table," Giants president Farhan Zaidi said.

The Giants were 13th in payroll for the 2022 season and finished the year with baseball's highest salary total on the injured list. Carlos Rodón ($21.5 million), Brandon Belt ($18.4 million), Evan Longoria ($14.5 million), Alex Wood ($12.5 million) and Anthony DeSclafani ($12 million) all finished the 2022 campaign out of the lineup.

The salaries of Belt and (likely) Longoria will be coming off the books, giving an already-lean salary sheet an even bigger opportunity to improve.

Judge and Turner are the crowned jewels of the MLB free-agent class, with both almost certainly looking at $300-plus million in guarantees on the open market. Judge set the American League record with 62 home runs during the regular season and grew up in California.

"There's a pot of gold there," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters of Judge. "It's yet to be determined what the gold—how much it weighs—but it's a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it'll be bigger."

Turner is arguably the sport's most complete shortstop, posting back-to-back 20-20 sesaons before hitting free agency for the first time. Nightengale noted Turner may be interested in returning to the East Coast, which may raise his price among the West Coast teams looking to ink him to a long-term contract.

The Giants have holes across their roster, so it would not be a surprise if they switched gears and focused on adding depth across the roster if they strike out on the biggest names.