10 Changes If I Ran WWE: Agree or Disagree?
December 8, 2022
WWE has undergone some major changes since Vince McMahon's retirement on July 22.
With Triple H in charge of creative and Stephanie McMahon as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan, there seems to be a tweak to the formula every week.
Whenever these changes happen, though, there's a temptation to ask yourself why something else didn't alter, too.
Most people think they have all the answers. This writer is willing to admit he doesn't, but I do have some ideas of improvements that could be made if I were given a position of power.
Let's explore some of those ideas and see just how different things could be if Anthony Mango were hired as a WWE executive.
Hire a Script Supervisor to Keep Track of Repetition and Storylines
One of the biggest problems that has plagued WWE for decades has been the incessant repetition of matches and lack of attention to how boring the product can get for the audience that tunes in every week.
If you've been watching Bianca Belair fight Damage CTRL since SummerSlam in July, you're beyond tired of the Raw women's champion, Alexa Bliss and Asuka going up against Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for nearly half the year.
Quantity doesn't always translate to quality.
WWE probably loses track of how often the same Superstars are paired off because each week is a narrow-viewed scope of booking for just that one episode of Raw or SmackDown. But fans are less invested each time something is copied, and it is the job of the writing team to come up with ways to freshen it up.
There should be a script supervisor who is responsible for keeping track of storylines and providing a breakdown before every new show, illustrating bullet points of what has already happened.
This role should also be responsible for keeping continuity.
WWE needs more of Johnny Gargano acknowledging his past partnerships with Dexter Lumis and Austin Theory, and less of everyone pretending Butch didn't hold the NXT UK Championship for a whopping 685 days.
Shaking Up Roster with Draft Trades and NXT Call-Ups
Any time the rosters shift, it opens up possibilities for fresh feuds, new tag teams to form and Superstars to make major leaps in their careers.
And if the brand split is to remain, WWE is overdue for some trades between Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
Cameron Grimes is ready for a prime-time spot, as are Roderick Strong, Tyler Bate and Toxic Attraction. Indi Hartwell, Meiko Satomura, Alba Fyre and Gallus should also be considered.
Meanwhile, the writing team should map out as many feuds between every person they can think of from one WrestleMania until the next. Then, they should balance out each show accordingly to make as much of that happen as possible.
Get people away from each other if they've already feuded for a while, per the script supervisor's notes. There's no need for Liv Morgan to fight Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler in 2023 after seeing that so much this year, for instance.
It's all about balance and taking the time to plan things out, rather than shuffling the deck almost at random.
Gimmick Events: Extreme Rules, Hell in a Cell
Triple H said at the Survivor Series WarGames press conference that Hell in a Cell should be a giant blow-off to a feud, rather than a pay-per-view that comes around every year.
This is exactly the right mentality, but we can take it a few steps further, too.
Only Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank work well enough to be their own shows that happen at a particular time of the year, as they require no storyline setup. Wrestlers just compete in those matches because they want to win them.
As an event, Extreme Rules should be replaced with something more all-purpose like No Mercy. The term "extreme rules" should then be used as a catch-all branding for any match with a stipulation.
Andre the Giant and Chyna Memorial Battle Royal
Some fans want Money in the Bank to stop being its own event and be put back at WrestleMania. I'm not of that opinion.
I'd prefer to see the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal boosted wherein the winners actually sustain their push for more than two weeks, so that the match means more.
I'd also bring back the women's equivalent and rename it the Chyna Memorial Battle Royal.
Previously, WWE was criticized for how Chyna's contributions to the company were swept under the rug. This would go a long way in giving her some proper acknowledgment.
These Battle Royals give many Superstars their only opportunity to take part in WrestleMania and are fun ways to break up the card.
Repurposing Old PPV Trademarks
Even if the faction itself has had some rough patches, I love how The Judgment Day became a stable, rather than just an old PPV name that hadn't been used in ages.
WWE is sitting on a treasure trove of trademarks that could be used in a multitude of ways, similar to how Halloween Havoc and Great American Bash were brought back as NXT specials.
Battleground should continue to be a video-game series. Perhaps even make that a fighting game similar to Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter if the mechanics are too difficult to do more than one "proper" game each year or so.
Fastlane should become a match that helps determine someone's status as No. 1 contender on The Road to WrestleMania, wherein they win a gauntlet to secure their spot at the big event.
Call the autumn months live event circuit the Fall Brawl tour. Do the same with Spring Stampede after the Road to WrestleMania tour.
Clash of Champions can be a week of television when every belt on Raw, NXT and SmackDown is defended, or the Bragging Rights special where the equivalent titleholders on each brand face each other.
No Hesitating on Dream Matches and Feuds
All too often, WWE has had all the ingredients for a recipe for success, only to wait until everything spoiled.
How was there never an eight-women tag team match between The Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) against The Four Horsewomen of WWE (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks)? Now, it can't happen, with at least two gone from the company.
The Undertaker vs. Sting didn't happen. Maybe WWE thought there was still time to do it a year or so later, but The Icon's injury nixed that.
This idea that there will always be time to come back around to something needs to stop. The reality is you should seize every opportunity while you have it.
That doesn't mean every potential feud should be immediately rushed and burned through in no time. There is still nuance.
If it can be done now, do it. Jumping the gun and having the dream match without milking it for a longer time is better than leaving everyone thinking "what if" in the future.
Fix Some Glaring Problems with WWE Website
Stepping aside from the creative adjustments, the official WWE website is also in need of some major fixes, many of which could be resolved with a few keystrokes.
For instance, Main Event hasn't been listed on the Shows page possibly ever. It is still a running program, so why isn't it there?
WWE also doesn't have the proper updated PPVs under the Premium Live Events section.
That page needs a rehaul to include every bit of programming out there, along with information on where and when you can watch them.
WWE can surely afford to pay people to update its website. You shouldn't have to visit independent pages for more up-to-date information on the event schedule, current roster and more.
Let the Interviewers Have Some Personality
Gene Okerlund is practically uncontested as the greatest interviewer in pro wrestling history, and much of that is due to how he had a character in his own right.
For decades, WWE's approach to the broadcast team has been to strip them of all their personality, which leads to bland, uninteresting robots doing the talking.
Michael Cole's commentary has been far better now that he's allowed to be himself and not just regurgitate what Vince McMahon wants him to read into the camera.
Everyone on screen at all times in WWE should be entertaining.
They don't need to be over-the-top characters. Having Scott Stanford recap WWE in his straight-laced method works for those shows.
If you can't tell the difference between Megan Morant and Sarah Schreiber, though, just look at someone like McKenzie Mitchell, who is allowed to be freer in her interviewing style and comes off much better.
New Belt Designs for WWE Tag Team Titles and More Effort for Team Names
The WWE tag team titles have been these atrocious sentinel-head circles forever.
The belt design is so bad it never should have been approved in the first place, let alone gone through eras as the copper pennies turning into the nickel-looking silver-plated red and blue strapped belts dating back to 2016.
Commission some black-strapped belts that resemble the design of the women's tag team titles for continuity's sake. If the belts are supposed to be unified, that's all you need.
Also, these belts don't have any replaceable side plates. For a duo like The Usos, they can have their team logo. But for two singles stars put together, just have one of both Superstars on each belt.
But WWE should also step away from its tendency to call a tag team "Wrestler X and Wrestler Y" and try again to give them an actual name.
Tito Santana and Rick Martel were Strike Force and fans still knew who they were as individuals. Not everyone blurs together like The Bushwhackers.
Triple H has been correcting this a bit as of late, but some teams like Katana Chance and Kayden Carter still slip through the cracks.
Reduction in Interference and DQ finishes
If there's one major edict left to mention, it is that WWE needs to reduce its dependence on disqualification finishes and matches that end only after there is a distraction or interference from someone not in the match.
Both are effective in storytelling to enhance the bitterness of a feud or keep Superstars from taking more definitive losses. You don't want to damage anyone's credibility unless you have to.
But WWE plays those cards too often where nearly every match ends this way on all shows and pay-per-views.
WWE should have a limit of how many of these finishes can happen on any particular show.
People can just outright win or lose matches. The more that happens, the more fans will be kept on their toes, never knowing exactly when each match will end, which will lead to more enjoyable fights overall.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, Spotify and everywhere you find podcasts. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.