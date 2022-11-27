Triple H Addresses WWE Rumors on Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank and Gimmick Events

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

From the sounds of it, WWE's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is a thing of the past.

Money in the Bank and Elimination Chamber? Those appear far more likely to stick around.

Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, addressed rumors of the company moving away from so-called gimmick Premium Live Events, saying everything about the schedule is being considered moving forward.

"I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blow-off," Triple H told reporters after Survivor Series. "If you’re calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell. I hear this speculation among fans a lot and [the media] about Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, maybe those things should all go away.

"Some of that, I hear. Hell in a Cell, I hear it. I had a highlight of my career in [Mick] Foley and I calling each other out in Hell in a Cell. But then when you get into something, no one's ever gonna challenge somebody going, 'That's it, I’m tired of you. I challenge you to an Elimination Chamber with five other guys.' It doesn’t work, right? Same thing, ‘That does it, I challenge you to Money in the Bank.' I feel like there’s a difference there. I feel like we have to re-evaluate all of that. ... It's up in the air, but I think it's something we think about on a regular basis."

Elimination Chamber is sticking around for at least the 2023 calendar year, with WWE already announcing the event for February in Montreal.

From a purely logical standpoint, Triple H's overall vision for these gimmick events makes sense. Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank are not one-on-one battles meant to blow off rivalries.

Money in the Bank being part of WrestleMania weekend was special—and opened the possibility of a same-night 'Mania cash in—but it makes a ton of sense as a standalone event over the summer. The Chamber itself could arguably be more sensibly used as a punishment for a heel champion or as a blowoff to a multi-person feud, but it's not as egregious as the constant shoehorning of feuds into Hell in a Cell when their rivalry doesn't call for the structure.

The other glaring example of shoehorning of Extreme Rules, which sees wrestlers suddenly get obsessed with tables, kendo sticks and chairs for a few weeks and then immediately drop that obsession once the event concludes. Matches like Extreme Rules, TLC and ladder matches are designed to be blow-offs to feuds, rather than something thrown all together in one event.

Triple H did not discuss Extreme Rules in his press conference, but hopefully that change is under consideration as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).