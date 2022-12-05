Phillies Double-down on World Series Right Now with $300M Trea Turner Contract

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

As the newest member of the team can vouch, the Philadelphia Phillies clearly aim to keep the pedal firmly to the metal as they continue their pursuit of a World Series championship.

This particular member is none other than Trea Turner. On Monday, the speedy, powerful shortstop agreed to join the defending National League champions on a deal that ESPN's Kiley McDaniel was first to report, is worth $300 million over 11 years:

An additional report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post clarified that the 29-year-old Turner's contract also includes no opt-outs.

It's thus much in the mold of the 13-year, $330 million contract that Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies in March 2019. Just as that was the beginning of a wonderful partnership, the same should prove to be true of Turner's own union with the Phillies.

Trea Turner and the Phillies Are Perfect for One Another

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Contrary to Jacob deGrom landing with the Texas Rangers, Turner's pact with the Phillies is the early leader in the clubhouse for the least surprising move of the 2022-23 offseason.

There were whispers about Turner, who came up with the Washington Nationals in 2015 before landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers via trade midway through 2021, and the Phillies eventually joining forces as far back as June. It therefore rung true when Jon Morosi went on MLB Network on Nov. 30 and tabbed the Phillies as the team to beat in his market:

As to why Turner and Phillies are such a good fit, well, how much time do you have?

Though it didn't keep them from coming within two wins of the franchise's first World Series title since 2008, the Phillies were among MLB's biggest stragglers at shortstop in 2022. Led primarily by rookie Bryson Stott, the guys they tried at the position produced just a .651 OPS, 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 0.6 rWAR.

For his part, Turner's 162-game averages for the last three seasons include an .877 OPS, 27 homers, 31 steals and 5.7 rWAR. Check and mate.

Albeit on a temporary basis, the Phillies also needed a means to deepen their lineup while they await Harper's recovery from Tommy John surgery. Signing Turner does that, especially if manager Rob Thomson uses him in the leadoff spot so that 46-homer slugger Kyle Schwarber can bat more toward the middle of the batting order.

Once Harper is back in the field—which should be sometime around the All-Star break—the Phillies stand to have perhaps the most dynamic offense in the National League.

They were indeed the only team in the Senior Circuit to hit 200-plus home runs and steal 100-plus bases in 2022. Turner is a proven contributor on both fronts. And given how well his elite sprint speed jives with the larger bases and pickoff limitations coming to MLB in 2023, it's possible he hasn't yet peaked as a base-stealer.

In addition to all the reasons the Phillies have to be excited right now, let's also acknowledge the things that must have Turner himself feeling elated right now.

The money, obviously, but also more personal matters as well. There seems to be plenty of mutual fondness between the Turners and the Harpers, and every indication is that the Turner clan also just plain digs the East Coast.

So, what's not to like?

This Is a Huge, But Worthwhile Risk

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Well, for one thing, that's a whole lotta years and a whole lotta dollars for a guy who isn't exactly young and whose skillset isn't devoid of red flags.

Next year will be Turner's age-30 season, so his new deal will carry him all the way through his age-40 season in 2033. No matter what happens, the Phillies will invariably be saddled with his decline years.

There's a prospect of those coming sooner rather than later, if for no other reason than the aging curve for speed is about as ominous as one would think:

The more Turner's speed dries up, the more he'll have use other means to produce value.

Which brings us to still more red flags, including his hit-or-miss metrics at shortstop and what befell the quality of his contact this past season. To wit, the 88.9 mph he averaged on his batted balls was his lowest since his rookie campaign.

And yet, to focus on how Turner might struggle to provide return on investment in the long run is to ignore the massive rewards the Phillies could reap in the short run.

Their championship window is, after all, wide open right now. And save for Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins and José Alvarado, who are slated for free agency after 2023, most of the Phillies' core players are locked up for one or more seasons. That's the prop they need to keep said window open.

When it does start to close, Jayson Stark of The Athletic noted how Turner's contract seems explicitly designed to allow the Phillies to go get the pieces they need to stop or at least slow the process:

Even now, the $27.3 million average annual value of Turner's deal is plenty reasonable. It'll become even more so with each passing year, especially in context of rising luxury-tax thresholds.

In the meantime, still another bonus of Turner's pact is that the Phillies have denied one of their biggest enemies of a huge puzzle piece. Sans Turner, the Dodgers now have no choice but to look elsewhere for a shortstop. And with less hope of finding a discount, to boot.

Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson Are Now on the Clock

David Berding/Getty Images

If Turner is worth $300 million over 11 years, what does that mean for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson?

Nothing but good things, in all likelihood.

While the general expectation at the outset of the winter was that Turner was going to secure a rather large bag, nobody forecasted his contract coming in at double-digit years with a gurantee north of $300 million. That includes us, as we had him slated for eight years, $272 million.

As such, it now seems instructive to revisit our projections for the three star shortstops who are left:

Carlos Correa: 9 years, $270 million

9 years, $270 million Xander Bogaerts: 8 years, $240 million

8 years, $240 million Dansby Swanson: 6 years, $140 million

Those are looking a little light right about now, particularly where Correa is concerned.

Correa, 28, isn't just younger than Turner. He's also more accomplished, having racked up the most rWAR of any shortstop since 2015 and the most postseason home runs of any shortstop this side of Derek Jeter. He was also ineligible for a qualifying offer and, unlike Turner, is therefore not tied to draft-pick compensation.

As he did earlier this year in signing a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, it's not out of the question that Correa will once again defy expectations by accepting a short-term, high-AAV contract. But if he and agent Scott Boras want to use Turner's deal as a model, it's hard to see him settling for less than 11 years, $300 million.

In any case, Turner's contract already has this winter's market positioned to be one that no shortstop will ever forget.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.