Projecting the Price Tags for Top MLB Free Agents of 2022-23 Class

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Major League Baseball offseason is approaching, and this time there won't be a work stoppage to disrupt the conducting of business on the free-agent market.

So, let's try to predict the contracts that the top players on the 2022-23 market will ultimately walk away with.

Any exercise such as this invariably involves guesswork, but we tried to make ours as informed as possible by consulting available reporting in some cases, and by considering relevant precedent in all cases.

On another note, we didn't worry ourselves about potential options and opt-outs. Those are bound to happen, but for now we kept things simple by thinking about years and dollars.

We have 15 players to get to, ranked in order of their prospective earning power.