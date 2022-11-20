Mets Rumors: Justin Verlander Met With NYM in Free Agency; Jameson Taillon Linked

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The New York Mets could potentially lose three members of their starting rotation this offseason, as Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker are all free agents. The team reportedly has already began exploring other options, including a veteran ace.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets spoke on Zoom with Justin Verlander, who unanimously won his third AL Cy Young Award and helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series championship this season. The Mets have also been in contact with free-agent New York Yankees starter Jameson Taillon and met last week with Japanese right-hander Koudai Senga.

On Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported the Mets were "considering" Verlander, and he is "a prominent possibility" for the team if deGrom departs. However, Puma also noted that New York believes it can re-sign deGrom if their offer to him matches or comes close to the ones he receives on the open market.

The Mets already made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by re-signing star closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million contract. The deal set a record for the largest contract received by a relief pitcher both in terms of total value and average annual value.

New York has shown a willingness to spend in free agency in recent years, most notably signing starting pitcher Max Scherzer to the largest contract in MLB history last offseason. Scherzer was Verlander's teammate while they were with the Detroit Tigers, and a reunion between them would give the Mets two three-time Cy Young winners.

Verlander, who turns 40 in February, went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 2022. Astros owner Jim Crane said last week that he believes the veteran right-hander is seeking a contract similar to Scherzer's as he tests free agency.

Taillon had a solid but not spectacular season for the Yankees. He led the team with 14 wins against five losses while posting a 3.91 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see what approach the Mets take this offseason as they look to put last year's disappointing finish behind them.