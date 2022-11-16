Justin Verlander Seeking Max Scherzer-Like Contract in Free Agency, Says Astros Owner

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is hoping the team doesn't lose ace pitcher Justin Verlander in free agency this offseason, but he knows it will take a massive deal to retain him.

Crane told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that he believes Verlander is seeking a contract similar to that of New York Mets starter Max Scherzer, who signed a deal with the highest average annual value in MLB history last season at $43.3 million ($130 million over three years).

"I know him well, so we’ve been pretty candid," Crane said. "He’s looking at the comp, which I think there’s only one or two. … J.V.’s probably got a few years left, and he wants to make the most of it. I think he’s going to test the market on that."

