    Justin Verlander Seeking Max Scherzer-Like Contract in Free Agency, Says Astros Owner

    Doric SamNovember 16, 2022

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is hoping the team doesn't lose ace pitcher Justin Verlander in free agency this offseason, but he knows it will take a massive deal to retain him.

    Crane told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart that he believes Verlander is seeking a contract similar to that of New York Mets starter Max Scherzer, who signed a deal with the highest average annual value in MLB history last season at $43.3 million ($130 million over three years).

    "I know him well, so we’ve been pretty candid," Crane said. "He’s looking at the comp, which I think there’s only one or two. … J.V.’s probably got a few years left, and he wants to make the most of it. I think he’s going to test the market on that."

