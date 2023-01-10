Jalen Carter Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Georgia's Win; B/R's No. 1-Ranked DL

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the best players in the country, and he's ready to take his game to the next level.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter declared for the 2023 NFL draft on Tuesday, forgoing his senior season at Georgia.

The news comes after he helped the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship with a dominant 65-7 win over TCU in Monday's title game.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Carter as the No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class behind only Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. The latest mock draft projects the defensive tackle to go No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Carter has been an absolute force on the Bulldogs defensive line for three years. In 2022, he racked up 32 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles despite missing two games with a knee injury.

Entering this past season, Carter was named preseason All-SEC first team and a preseason All-American. He was also named to preseason watch lists for the Lott Trophy (nation's top defender), Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's top defender).

By season's end, he earned All-SEC first-team honors and was named a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation's top lineman.

Carter's signature moment came during Georgia's national championship win over Alabama to end the 2021 season when he blocked a field goal late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs some much-needed momentum. Georgia scored four plays later to take the lead on its way to a 33-18 victory over the Crimson Tide.

The 6'3", 300-pound Carter can be an immediate difference-maker on any defensive line he joins in the NFL. He will undoubtedly be at the top of draft boards across the league as we count down to April 27.