2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Regular-Season Picks

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

For 18 NFL teams, the offseason has already begun because they missed the postseason. While 14 other squads battle for an opportunity to play in Super Bowl LVII, the 2023 draft cycle is now in full swing.

How do those teams that didn't earn a playoff nod get better? What areas should they address? What type of moves lie ahead? Which changes should be made from coaching and personnel perspectives?



Plenty will be decided in the coming weeks and months.

Even those franchises still in the hunt must keep one eye on the future since only one will hoist the Lombardi Trophy just over a month from now.

A current projection from Bleacher Report's Scouting department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder serves as a guideline.

The first half of evaluations are essentially done. The on-field portion of a prospect's profile is laid forth for everyone to see. The next steps include all-star festivities, the NFL combine, medical evaluations, interviews, pro days, visits and workouts. But this setup shows how things currently stand at the end of professional football's regular season.

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their original first-round selection after they broke the NFL's anti-tampering rules, and this projection does not include any trades.