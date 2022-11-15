Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa, Trea Turner Interest CHC Most Among Free-Agent SS

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs reportedly plan on having a new shortstop for the 2023 season.

"They are basically involved in all the main shortstops out there in free agency," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported. "They are broadly active in terms of what we could see with the shortstop market. Carlos Correa is on their list, Trea Turner is on their list. Xander Bogaerts is on their list, as is Dansby Swanson. I think that the two main guys they're showing the most interest in right now are Correa and Turner."

Morosi went on to point out that the North Siders were interested in Correa ahead of the 2022 campaign as well. He also noted the shortstop has a "longstanding affinity for the Cubs and their history," making the team the "favorite" to land the coveted free agent at this point.

While Correa signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason, it featured an opt-out clause that he exercised with the final two years remaining.

That could end up being welcome news for the Cubs, who are looking to return to the form they demonstrated from 2015 through 2017 with three straight National League Championship Series appearances and one World Series crown.

They are coming off two successive losing seasons and have not had the star power to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

Correa is someone who could help change that with a resume that includes an American League Rookie of the Year, a World Series crown, two All-Star selections and a Gold Glove. He just slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI this past season with the Twins.

Turner would be anything but a consolation prize considering he is a two-time All-Star with a World Series championship, batting title and Silver Slugger under his belt.

It is notable the Cubs seem locked in on the shortstop market considering Nico Hoerner was one of the few bright spots on the team in 2022. Yet the 25-year-old's versatility is one of the best things about his game, and the team could move him to second base if it means adding one of the premier shortstops on the market.

Chicago may need upgrades at starting pitcher, center field and first base as well if it is going to turn into a legitimate contender this offseason, but signing a star shortstop could help it significantly close the gap with the Brewers and Cardinals.