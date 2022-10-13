Carlos Correa Opts out of Final 2 Years, $70.2M Twins Contract to Hit MLB Free Agency

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

Veteran shortstop Carlos Correa told El Nuevo Día newspaper (h/t ESPN) on Wednesday that he will opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Minnesota Twins and become a free agent.

The news comes as little surprise after ESPN's Buster Olney reported on May 18 that there was "an industry assumption" that Correa would opt out of his contract to become a free agent again if he ended the season on a high note.

The 28-year-old signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign. He went on to have a solid first season in Minnesota, slashing .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games.

However, the Twins finished third in the AL Central with a 78-84 record. They missed the playoffs in what was a disappointing season.

The 28-year-old was seeking a deal worth $330 million-$350 million in free agency before he signed with the Twins, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. It's possible he'll be searching for the same type of long-term contract this time around.

Correa began his career with the Houston Astros, which selected him first overall in 2012. He made his MLB debut in 2015 and went on to win Rookie of the Year after slashing .279/.345/.512 with 22 home runs, 68 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 99 games.

The Puerto Rican went on to play seven seasons in Houston, earning two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and 2017 World Series title.

One of his best seasons with the Astros came in 2017 when he hit .315/.391/.550 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI and two stolen bases in 109 games.

It's unclear which teams might be interested in adding Correa this winter.