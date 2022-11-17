World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every Match

0 of 6

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

The most wonderful time of the year has a glorious addition to the calendar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hosted in Qatar, the quadrennial tournament will include 64 matches and be played over a four-week window. This is the final eight-group, 32-team edition before the men's format expands to 48 nations in 2026.

The reigning champion is France, which headlines Group D. Additionally, the United States national team will compete with England, Wales and Iran in Group B.

Ahead is the complete match schedule, first broken down by group and then chronologically for the knockout rounds.