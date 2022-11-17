    World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every Match

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVNovember 17, 2022

    World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every Match

    0 of 6

      A view shows a ball with the logo of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Red Devils Base camp in Tubize, on November 14, 2022 (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
      KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

      The most wonderful time of the year has a glorious addition to the calendar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

      Hosted in Qatar, the quadrennial tournament will include 64 matches and be played over a four-week window. This is the final eight-group, 32-team edition before the men's format expands to 48 nations in 2026.

      The reigning champion is France, which headlines Group D. Additionally, the United States national team will compete with England, Wales and Iran in Group B.

      Ahead is the complete match schedule, first broken down by group and then chronologically for the knockout rounds.

    Groups A and B

    1 of 6

      Harry Kane
      Martin Rose/Getty Images

      Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar and Senegal

      Qatar vs. Ecuador; Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. ET
      Senegal vs. Netherlands; Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. ET

      Qatar vs. Senegal; Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. ET
      Netherlands vs. Ecuador; Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. ET

      Ecuador vs. Senegal; Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. ET
      Netherlands vs. Qatar; Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. ET

      Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales

      England vs. Iran; Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. ET
      USA vs. Wales; Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET

      Wales vs. Iran; Nov. 25 at 5 a.m. ET
      England vs. USA; Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET

      Iran vs. USA; Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET
      Wales vs. England; Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET

    Groups C and D

    2 of 6

      Lionel Messi
      Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia

      Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. ET
      Mexico vs. Poland; Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET

      Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. ET
      Argentina vs. Mexico; Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

      Poland vs. Argentina; Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET
      Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico; Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

      Group D: Australia, Denmark, France and Tunisia

      Denmark vs. Tunisia; Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. ET
      France vs. Australia; Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET

      Tunisia vs. Australia; Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. ET
      France vs. Denmark; Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. ET

      Tunisia vs. France; Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET
      Australia vs. Denmark; Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET

    World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every Match
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Groups E and F

    3 of 6

      Kevin de Bruyne
      Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

      Group E: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan and Spain

      Germany vs. Japan; Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. ET
      Spain vs. Costa Rica; Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET

      Japan vs. Costa Rica; Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. ET
      Spain vs. Germany; Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. ET

      Japan vs. Spain; Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. ET
      Costa Rica vs. Germany; Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. ET

      Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco

      Morocco vs. Croatia; Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. ET
      Belgium vs. Canada; Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. ET

      Belgium vs. Morocco; Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET
      Croatia vs. Canada; Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. ET

      Croatia vs. Belgium; Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET
      Canada vs. Morocco; Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET

    Groups G and H

    4 of 6

      Neymar
      Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

      Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland

      Switzerland vs. Cameroon; Nov. 24 at 5 a.m. ET
      Brazil vs. Serbia; Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET

      Cameroon vs. Serbia; Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. ET
      Brazil vs. Switzerland; Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

      Serbia vs. Switzerland; Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET
      Cameroon vs. Brazil; Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET

      Group H: Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay

      Uruguay vs. South Korea; Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. ET
      Portugal vs. Ghana; Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. ET

      South Korea vs. Ghana; Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET
      Portugal vs. Uruguay; Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

      South Korea vs. Portugal; Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET
      Ghana vs. Uruguay; Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET

    Knockout Rounds

    5 of 6

      Kylian Mbappe
      FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

      Round of 16

      Dec. 3-6: Two matches each day, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. ET.

      Quarterfinals

      Dec. 9-10: Two matches each day, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. ET.

      Semifinals

      Dec. 13: One match each day at 2 p.m. ET.

      Third-Place Playoff

      Dec. 17: Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET.

      Final

      Dec. 18: Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET.

    USMNT Outlook

    6 of 6

      Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic
      Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

      Brazil, France, Argentina and England are among the World Cup front-runners, but a close eye will undoubtedly be kept on Gregg Berhalter's youth-filled United States squad.

      The midfield and wingers are the main strengths of the Baby Yanks, who have a strong collection of high-talent options out wide. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brendan Aaronson and Tim Weah may all contribute there, though Aaronson is technically listed as a midfielder on the roster. Reyna—and even Pulisic—could move inside if necessary, as well.

      Alongside and behind them is the trio of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams, who bring important balance to the group. McKennie is adept at making attacking runs, Musah is the most progressive dribbler and Adams is a hard-nosed, smart defensive-minded player.

      The main concerns for the USMNT are an unsettled striker position and suspect depth at center back.

      England is the clear favorite in Group B, but the U.S. has a good chance of advancing to the knockout round. However, anything but a win against Wales in the opening game would eliminate the USMNT's margin for error and increase the nerves around the young team.

      Although the U.S. is guaranteed to participate in the 2026 World Cup as tri-hosts with Canada and Mexico, a strong performance in Qatar can spawn valuable confidence in the USA's most talented generation to date.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.


    X