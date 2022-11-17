World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every Match

World Cup Schedule 2022: Full Fixtures and Kickoff Times for Every MatchNovember 17, 2022
The most wonderful time of the year has a glorious addition to the calendar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Hosted in Qatar, the quadrennial tournament will include 64 matches and be played over a four-week window. This is the final eight-group, 32-team edition before the men's format expands to 48 nations in 2026.
The reigning champion is France, which headlines Group D. Additionally, the United States national team will compete with England, Wales and Iran in Group B.
Ahead is the complete match schedule, first broken down by group and then chronologically for the knockout rounds.
Groups A and B
Group A: Ecuador, Netherlands, Qatar and Senegal
Qatar vs. Ecuador; Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. ET
Senegal vs. Netherlands; Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. ET
Qatar vs. Senegal; Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Ecuador; Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. ET
Ecuador vs. Senegal; Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. ET
Netherlands vs. Qatar; Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. ET
Group B: England, Iran, United States and Wales
England vs. Iran; Nov. 21 at 8 a.m. ET
USA vs. Wales; Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET
Wales vs. Iran; Nov. 25 at 5 a.m. ET
England vs. USA; Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. ET
Iran vs. USA; Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET
Wales vs. England; Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET
Groups C and D
Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia; Nov. 22 at 5 a.m. ET
Mexico vs. Poland; Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. ET
Argentina vs. Mexico; Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. ET
Poland vs. Argentina; Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico; Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET
Group D: Australia, Denmark, France and Tunisia
Denmark vs. Tunisia; Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. ET
France vs. Australia; Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Australia; Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. ET
France vs. Denmark; Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. France; Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET
Australia vs. Denmark; Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. ET
Groups E and F
Group E: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan and Spain
Germany vs. Japan; Nov. 23 at 8 a.m. ET
Spain vs. Costa Rica; Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET
Japan vs. Costa Rica; Nov. 27 at 5 a.m. ET
Spain vs. Germany; Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. ET
Japan vs. Spain; Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. ET
Costa Rica vs. Germany; Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. ET
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Morocco
Morocco vs. Croatia; Nov. 23 at 5 a.m. ET
Belgium vs. Canada; Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. ET
Belgium vs. Morocco; Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. ET
Croatia vs. Canada; Nov. 27 at 11 a.m. ET
Croatia vs. Belgium; Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET
Canada vs. Morocco; Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET
Groups G and H
Group G: Brazil, Cameroon, Serbia and Switzerland
Switzerland vs. Cameroon; Nov. 24 at 5 a.m. ET
Brazil vs. Serbia; Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET
Cameroon vs. Serbia; Nov. 28 at 5 a.m. ET
Brazil vs. Switzerland; Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET
Serbia vs. Switzerland; Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET
Cameroon vs. Brazil; Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. ET
Group H: Ghana, Portugal, South Korea, Uruguay
Uruguay vs. South Korea; Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Ghana; Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. ET
South Korea vs. Ghana; Nov. 28 at 8 a.m. ET
Portugal vs. Uruguay; Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. ET
South Korea vs. Portugal; Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET
Ghana vs. Uruguay; Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. ET
Knockout Rounds
Round of 16
Dec. 3-6: Two matches each day, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. ET.
Quarterfinals
Dec. 9-10: Two matches each day, one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. ET.
Semifinals
Dec. 13: One match each day at 2 p.m. ET.
Third-Place Playoff
Dec. 17: Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET.
Final
Dec. 18: Kickoff at 10 a.m. ET.
USMNT Outlook
Brazil, France, Argentina and England are among the World Cup front-runners, but a close eye will undoubtedly be kept on Gregg Berhalter's youth-filled United States squad.
The midfield and wingers are the main strengths of the Baby Yanks, who have a strong collection of high-talent options out wide. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brendan Aaronson and Tim Weah may all contribute there, though Aaronson is technically listed as a midfielder on the roster. Reyna—and even Pulisic—could move inside if necessary, as well.
Alongside and behind them is the trio of Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams, who bring important balance to the group. McKennie is adept at making attacking runs, Musah is the most progressive dribbler and Adams is a hard-nosed, smart defensive-minded player.
The main concerns for the USMNT are an unsettled striker position and suspect depth at center back.
England is the clear favorite in Group B, but the U.S. has a good chance of advancing to the knockout round. However, anything but a win against Wales in the opening game would eliminate the USMNT's margin for error and increase the nerves around the young team.
Although the U.S. is guaranteed to participate in the 2026 World Cup as tri-hosts with Canada and Mexico, a strong performance in Qatar can spawn valuable confidence in the USA's most talented generation to date.