Astros' Lance Mccullers Denies Tipping Pitches: 'I Got Whupped. End of Story.'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. had a day to forget Tuesday during Game 3 of the World Series.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say anything like that," he told reporters when asked if he was tipping pitches during the 7-0 loss. "I got whupped. End of story."

McCullers became the first pitcher in MLB history to give up five home runs in one playoff game, and there was plenty of speculation that he was tipping his pitches when Bryce Harper launched a long ball and was then seen telling Alec Bohm something ahead of the latter's at-bat.

All Bohm did was hit a home run as well:

Harper's home run started the scoring in the first inning, while Bohm and Brandon Marsh each went deep in the second. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins then ended the competitive portion of the game with back-to-back blasts in the fifth inning.

Philadelphia is up 2-1 in the series as a result and will have the opportunity to close the championship out with the next two games at home. The Phillies are yet to lose at Citizens Bank Park in the postseason.

While McCullers was potentially tipping pitches, his counterpart cruised through five shutout innings.

Ranger Suárez escaped jams with two runners on base in both the second and fifth innings and struck out four while giving up just three hits. He has been largely brilliant for the National League champions throughout the playoffs with just two runs allowed in 14.2 frames.

It was a far cry from McCullers, who will surely go back and look at some of the film to see if he was truly tipping his pitches during the loss even if he didn't admit it in the postgame press conference.

If he was, expect some changes in his mechanics the next time he takes the mound.