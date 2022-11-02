X

    MLB Twitter Roasts Lance McCullers for Possible Pitch Tipping as Astros Lose Game 3

    Doric SamNovember 2, 2022

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. leaves the game during the fifth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history in Tuesday's World Series Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but not the good kind of history.

    McCullers became the first pitcher ever to give up five home runs in a postseason game as the Phillies clobbered the Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Philadelphia scored all seven of its runs without even having a runner in scoring position.

    It was clear that the Phillies had picked up on something McCullers was doing during his 4.1 innings of work. The 29-year-old right-hander potentially was tipping his pitches as Philadelphia hitters feasted on him before Houston manager Dusty Baker had seen enough.

    Star outfielder Bryce Harper, who started the fireworks with a two-run homer in the first inning, was seen telling Alec Bohm something right before Bohm launched a solo blast in the second inning.

    Brandon Marsh followed later in the frame with a solo homer of his own, and then Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins went back-to-back in the fifth inning.

    MLB Twitter lit up with reactions from fans and pundits during the meltdown by McCullers on Tuesday night, as many believed he was left on the mound for far too long:

    John Jastremski @john_jastremski

    McCullers is def tipping his pitches. Not quite as bad, but shades of 2001 G6 Andy Pettitte…

    Eno Sarris @enosarris

    This, given Harper convo w/ Bohm, &amp; also the fact that McCullers' slider is getting same drop it's gotten all season, plus a little extra horizontally, (+2 mph on fastball). Either he's being putting predictable pitches in bad places, or tipping. Don't think it's a lack of stuff. <a href="https://t.co/9nqlP2zmKS">https://t.co/9nqlP2zmKS</a>

    Glen Macnow @RealGlenMacnow

    Massive credit tonight to whichever Phillies Coach or scout figured out that McCullers was tipping pitches.

    Lookout Landing @LookoutLanding

    If you’re in line to hit a dinger off Lance McCullers, STAY IN LINE

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RHYS HOSKINS MAKES IT 7-0 PHILLIES IN GAME 3 💣 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brwalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a>)<a href="https://t.co/IOt0a1Ko5p">pic.twitter.com/IOt0a1Ko5p</a>

    Amy Fadool Kane @amyfadoolNBCS

    The HR derby continues!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedNovember?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedNovember</a> 🤩 Thanks McCullers <a href="https://t.co/eiCxCNbgIS">pic.twitter.com/eiCxCNbgIS</a>

    Frank Fleming @NjTank99

    Can Lance McCullers pitch in next year's Home Run Derby

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    Dusty Baker must HATE Lance McCullers. The whole WORLD knew the Phillies had something on him nine home runs ago.

    Jay Jaffe @jay_jaffe

    Dusty's just gonna keep Lance McCullers in there until his turn in the rotation comes up again, huh

    John McClain @McClain_on_NFL

    I’ve had enough of batting practice. Time for the game to begin. Never seen McCullers this bad.

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    I think the mistake McCullers is making is throwing meatballs over the plate to everybody.

    Marcus Hayes @inkstainedretch

    Five different <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a> - Harper, Bohm, Marsh, Schwarber, and Hoskins - have now homered off Lance McCullers, who must’ve really pissed Dusty Baker off at some point.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Phillies?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Phillies</a>

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    It's the most homers McCullers has given up to left-handed hitters in his career.<br>He also becomes the first World Series pitcher to give up 5 homers in a game. <a href="https://t.co/Qr7YvBvLVx">https://t.co/Qr7YvBvLVx</a>

    Anthony Castrovince @castrovince

    Amazing Fact: Lance McCullers Jr. is still pitching in this game.

    Russell Dorsey @Russ_Dorsey1

    BTW, Dusty Baker is being absolutely out-managed by Rob Thomson during this World Series. Fully rested bullpen coming off two off-days. Lance McCullers Jr. stays in the game. Not good.

    Chris Murphy @CS_Murph

    The little stuff in baseball is what makes it so great. Phillies picked up on McCullers tipping and exploited it to the tune of 3 💣s early <a href="https://t.co/ADVFzELXkb">https://t.co/ADVFzELXkb</a>

    Alex Freedman @azfreedman

    In addition to those talking about McCullers potentially tipping pitches, here's some good insight from a former catcher and current pro scout. <a href="https://t.co/KlCYHm2d4w">https://t.co/KlCYHm2d4w</a>

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @Vator_H_Town

    Justin Verlander had the most disappointing pitching performance of the playoffs. <br><br>Lance McCullers Jr: <br> <a href="https://t.co/THhtesWtcY">pic.twitter.com/THhtesWtcY</a>

    Gabrielle @gfstarr1

    Dusty knows McCullers has faced the 3-batter minimum, right?

    Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt

    Why is Lance McCullers still pitching? He’s given up 5-HR today, which is more than all of his 2022 regular season starts combined

    Trill Withers @TylerIAm

    LMAO nah McCullers gotta be whispering "fastball" with each windup

    Ryan Parker @RA_Parker

    With Mccullers tipping, the Astros are learning what it's like to be on the other side of things when a team knows what's coming.<br><br>Darn. Hate to see it. <br><br>Lol

    Russ Joy @JoyOnBroad

    Lance McCullers drinks for free in Philly tonight.

    Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB

    Lance McCullers Jr. with the tribute to Houston rap tonight <a href="https://t.co/5Xbl1c72O4">pic.twitter.com/5Xbl1c72O4</a>

    McCullers fared much better in his previous two outings this postseason, so it was a surprise to see a pitcher with his experience and caliber struggle to adjust to Philadelphia locking in on his habits. However, it's also on Baker to remove his pitcher before things get too out of hand.

    The Astros will try to bounce back when Cristian Javier takes the mound for Wednesday's Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.

