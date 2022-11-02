MLB Twitter Roasts Lance McCullers for Possible Pitch Tipping as Astros Lose Game 3

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history in Tuesday's World Series Game 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but not the good kind of history.

McCullers became the first pitcher ever to give up five home runs in a postseason game as the Phillies clobbered the Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Philadelphia scored all seven of its runs without even having a runner in scoring position.

It was clear that the Phillies had picked up on something McCullers was doing during his 4.1 innings of work. The 29-year-old right-hander potentially was tipping his pitches as Philadelphia hitters feasted on him before Houston manager Dusty Baker had seen enough.

Star outfielder Bryce Harper, who started the fireworks with a two-run homer in the first inning, was seen telling Alec Bohm something right before Bohm launched a solo blast in the second inning.

Brandon Marsh followed later in the frame with a solo homer of his own, and then Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins went back-to-back in the fifth inning.

MLB Twitter lit up with reactions from fans and pundits during the meltdown by McCullers on Tuesday night, as many believed he was left on the mound for far too long:

McCullers fared much better in his previous two outings this postseason, so it was a surprise to see a pitcher with his experience and caliber struggle to adjust to Philadelphia locking in on his habits. However, it's also on Baker to remove his pitcher before things get too out of hand.

The Astros will try to bounce back when Cristian Javier takes the mound for Wednesday's Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.