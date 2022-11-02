Steph Curry Says 'There's Frustration' with Warriors' Struggles; 'There's a Standard'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In Stephen Curry's eyes, the Golden State Warriors are not living up to their elevated standard.

"There is frustration because we have a standard," he told reporters following Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat. "That's good because we've had championship banners to show for it, but that uneasiness puts you in a position where you have to figure it out. ... I hope everybody is frustrated with the results, but the process is pretty solid."

Those expectations are in place because Golden State is a modern-day dynasty.

It has won four of the last eight championships, with the most recent one coming last season with its NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics. Many of the same players are still on the roster, which meant the 2022-23 campaign took on a championship-or-bust tone right from the start.

Curry pointed out it will take something of a balancing act to turn things around and start to live up to those expectations:

The Warriors have lost three in a row and are 3-5 overall. While the Heat are presumed contenders this season, the other two losses in the current streak came against the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons.

It's hard to blame Curry for the latest loss considering he notched a triple-double of 23 points, 13 assists and 13 rebounds. He has been largely excellent again this season and entered play with averages of 31.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5 percent from deep.

Yet fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson is averaging just 12.3 points a night while shooting 28.6 percent from deep. Draymond Green is shooting just 25.0 percent from three-point range, and Jordan Poole is second on the team in scoring at 17.9 points a night while coming off the bench.

Poole was just 1-of-7 from deep against the Heat, and the defense struggled yet again.

In fact, that defense is 25th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com, which is nowhere near championship level.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they still have plenty of time to turn things around since it is still early in the season. But Curry will eventually need more help on the offensive side, and the defense will need to take drastic strides if another championship is going to be in the cards.