X

    TMZ: Dodgers Legend Vin Scully's LA-Area Mansion Listed for Sale for $15M

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    DYERSVILLE, IA - AUGUST 11: Detail shot of the LED video board featuring a photo of Vin Scully prior to the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at The MLB Field at Field of Dreams on Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Dyersville, Iowa. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles-area home where iconic announcer Vin Scully lived is reportedly for sale for $15 million.

    According to TMZ Sports, the house in Hidden Hills, California, was listed by multiple parties, including Scully's daughter, Cat. The 11,000-square-foot home features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is situated on a lot that is approximately two acres.

    It also includes a pool, putting green, chef's kitchen, game room, outdoor kitchen, spa, six-car garage, a detached guest apartment and a detached house.

    Scully died in August at 94 years old.

    He was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016 and called a number of the most famous moments in sports history, including when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run in 1974 and when "The Catch" by Dwight Clark propelled the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 1981.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.