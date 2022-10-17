TMZ: Dodgers Legend Vin Scully's LA-Area Mansion Listed for Sale for $15M

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles-area home where iconic announcer Vin Scully lived is reportedly for sale for $15 million.

According to TMZ Sports, the house in Hidden Hills, California, was listed by multiple parties, including Scully's daughter, Cat. The 11,000-square-foot home features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is situated on a lot that is approximately two acres.

It also includes a pool, putting green, chef's kitchen, game room, outdoor kitchen, spa, six-car garage, a detached guest apartment and a detached house.

Scully died in August at 94 years old.

He was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016 and called a number of the most famous moments in sports history, including when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run in 1974 and when "The Catch" by Dwight Clark propelled the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 1981.