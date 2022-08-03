Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.

The New York City native also covered national MLB games for NBC Sports along with the NFL, PGA Tour and tennis for CBS Sports during his seven-decade career.

Scully, who also worked radio coverage for the Dodgers, became known for his unique style, which often felt more like a carefree conversation with the viewer or listener than a formal sports broadcast.

The wordsmith would weave in interesting anecdotes without missing a single moment of the action, telling memorable stories to help fill the time between pitches.

Here's an example from a 2012 game between the Dodgers and rival San Francisco Giants where Scully described his ice skating race against the legendary Jackie Robinson, who'd never skated before:

Scully delivered several calls that stood the test of time, ranging from Hank Aaron's historic 715th home run to "The Catch" by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark during the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

But he'll always be remembered most for his work with the Dodgers, who retired his microphone as part of a ceremony in 2017.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten released a statement Monday night:

"We have lost an icon. The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also commented on Scully's passing:

"Today we mourn the loss of a legend in our game. Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Vin's family, friends, Dodger fans and his admirers everywhere."

NBA legend Magic Johnson, who's a member of the Dodgers' ownership group, posted his condolences on Twitter:

Along with his broadcasting accolades within MLB, Scully also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1982 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

He'll long be remembered as one of the greatest play-by-play broadcasters in sports history.