    Karim Benzema Celebrated by Fans After 'Inevitable' 2022 Ballon d'Or Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 17, 2022

    Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema receives the Ballon d'Or award during the 2022 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 17, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
    FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

    Karim Benzema has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or 10 times in his excellent career. Finally, he's won one.

    Benzema, 34, topped Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski to win the award.

    Ballon d'Or #ballondor @francefootball

    Here is the image you've all been waiting for! Karim Benzema! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ballondor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ballondor</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/adidasFR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adidasFR</a> <a href="https://t.co/TJze0Km1s6">pic.twitter.com/TJze0Km1s6</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    2022 was Karim Benzema's year 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/BeFUeFpZjb">pic.twitter.com/BeFUeFpZjb</a>

    And fans and folks across the sporting world were singing his praises on Monday. It was one of the least surprising or divisive decisions in years:

    AB @AbsoluteBruno

    Benzema’s Ballon d’or was inevitable <a href="https://t.co/OpSLQcapr6">pic.twitter.com/OpSLQcapr6</a>

    J. @Messilizer

    Congrats to Benzema, absolutely zero doubt he deserved it for that incredible season he had.

    WelBeast @WelBeast

    Benzemas win goes beyond football. It's patience, resilience, consistency and hardwork. Above all, clap for others when they win, your time will come eventually. Congratulations Benzema. <a href="https://t.co/iqks1sn3um">pic.twitter.com/iqks1sn3um</a>

    WelBeast @WelBeast

    For the first time in years we have had a Ballon d'or winner that hasn't divided opinions. Almost every football fan I know is in agreement that Benzema deserves it. Congratulations on your achievement Karim. Well deserved.

    Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

    Congratulations Karim Benzema winning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BallonDor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BallonDor</a> !<br><br>So deserved! Some of the goals you scored last season were art! And the way you and Real Madrid won the CL was based on skill and a strong winning - culture

    Twitter Sports @TwitterSports

    It had to be Benzema<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballondor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballondor</a>

    RMZZ @RMBlancoZz

    For 13 years Benzema has been the number 9 at Real Madrid, he has always put the team before himself, he adapted his game for those around him and when it was his chance to lead the team, he did it by becoming most dominate Ballon d'Or winner of all time. <a href="https://t.co/vBfEfjQvun">pic.twitter.com/vBfEfjQvun</a>

    Chad Johnson @ochocinco

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/Benzema?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Benzema</a> on winning the Ballon d’Or 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/8Y5EX6SftB">pic.twitter.com/8Y5EX6SftB</a>

    Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger

    Well deserved and a reward for your outstanding performances - not just this year 👏🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/Benzema?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Benzema</a> <a href="https://t.co/DK2UF48RD7">https://t.co/DK2UF48RD7</a>

    One of the reasons the talented French striker didn't previously win the award was that it was dominated by the pair of PSG forward Lionel Messi and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who won it in 12 of the past 13 years. Only Luka Modric (2018) broke up that run of dominance before Benzema.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Cristiano Ronaldo’s lowest (20th) finish since 2005<br>▪️ Lionel Messi missed the shortlist for the first time since 2005<br><br>This feels different. <a href="https://t.co/18dRLCFzWk">pic.twitter.com/18dRLCFzWk</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    The last top three without Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi:<br><br>🥇 Fabio Cannavaro<br>🥈 Gianluigi Buffon<br>🥉 Thierry Henry<br><br>No defender has won it since and Manuel Neuer (2014) is the only goalkeeper to make the podium.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BallondOr?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BallondOr</a> <a href="https://t.co/pHGEd4ZQVa">pic.twitter.com/pHGEd4ZQVa</a>

    Madrid Zone @theMadridZone

    For the first time in 16 years neither Ronaldo nor Messi make the Ballon d'Or top three. End of an era. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BallonDor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BallonDor</a>

    End of an era, indeed. But Benzema was a worthy winner, leading Real Madrid to both a Champions League and La Liga title while scoring 42 goals and adding 15 assists between the two competitions.

    He also had three goals in five World Cup qualifiers for France during the 2021-22 period.

    It was the sort of season that would have challenged Ronaldo and Messi in their prime years and given voters an interesting decision to make. With that dynamic pair in the twilight of their careers and Benzema leading Real Madrid to domestic and European glory, however, it was an easy call to make.

    And so it was Benzema's season, and Monday was Benzema's night. It was well-earned, and utterly indisputable.

