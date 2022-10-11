Best Landing Spots for Matt Rhule in Potential Return to College Football

0 of 5

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Matt Rhule, in all likelihood, is coming back to college football.

Fired as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, he will probably not be in contention for any other NFL job that might open. Put simply, Rhule was not successful in the pros.

However, he's a proven college coach who twice showed he can build a contender. Rhule notched a pair of 10-win seasons and an AAC crown at Temple and elevated Baylor after it was revealed the university had mishandled multiple sexual assault allegations against student-athletes. He capped that tenure with an 11-3 record and a trip to the Big 12 Championship Game, laying the foundation for the Bears' league title in 2021.

Now, yes, broadcaster Greg McElroy reported Rhule would take "very few" jobs in college football and that none of those are expected to become available anyway.

That, my friends, sounds like a leverage play.

It's entirely plausible that few big-name programs will need a new coach—the buyouts owed to coaches at Michigan State, Penn State and Texas A&M are worth $64-plus million, for example. But we've identified a handful of spots that are vacant or have the possibility of following suit.

Hey, maybe that report is accurate. At least Rhule can spend a year cashing buyout checks as the next of Nick Saban's hilariously overqualified analysts at Alabama.