B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6

Dorian Thompson-Robinson | Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Expectations are a funny thing.

After the offseason war of words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, the college football world had circled the clash between Texas A&M and Alabama on the calendar. Despite the early struggles from A&M, the matchup provided some fireworks.

On the other hand, Week 6 offered a memorable moment for undefeated UCLA and a slew of Lone Star programs. TCU toppled Kansas in a showdown of unbeaten teams, Texas shut out Oklahoma and Texas State beat Appalachian State.

Before the 2022 season began, I would've predicted zero of those stories. But that's why B/R's Weekly Awards exists; to recap the inevitable, the unknown and everything in between.

Oh, also, not a banner week for trick plays. Let's ride.