B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6
Expectations are a funny thing.
After the offseason war of words between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban, the college football world had circled the clash between Texas A&M and Alabama on the calendar. Despite the early struggles from A&M, the matchup provided some fireworks.
On the other hand, Week 6 offered a memorable moment for undefeated UCLA and a slew of Lone Star programs. TCU toppled Kansas in a showdown of unbeaten teams, Texas shut out Oklahoma and Texas State beat Appalachian State.
Before the 2022 season began, I would've predicted zero of those stories. But that's why B/R's Weekly Awards exists; to recap the inevitable, the unknown and everything in between.
Oh, also, not a banner week for trick plays. Let's ride.
Team of the Week: UCLA Bruins
UCLA is ... for real?
I received that simple message Saturday night, and it perfectly summarizes many feelings around the country. After starting 4-0 with an easy schedule that included a narrow win over South Alabama, UCLA hadn't exactly drawn widespread support.
Two straight Top 25 wins later, the Bruins have demanded respect. They toppled Washington 40-32 last Friday and impressively took down preseason Pac-12 favorite Utah in Week 6.
Dual-threat quarterback and rising Heisman Trophy candidate Dorian Thompson-Robinson shredded Utah, totaling 307 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-32 triumph. Zach Charbonnet scampered for 198 yards and a score, and the defense—despite giving up a ton of yards—provided a boost with two valuable takeaways.
As a result, Chip Kelly's squad is 6-0 and one of the Pac-12's last three remaining teams unbeaten in league play. Both of the other two, USC and Oregon, remain on UCLA's regular-season schedule with the latter meeting coming in two weeks.
UCLA is a victory at Oregon away from being for real, for real.
Game of the Week: TCU Outlasts Kansas
If you kinda stopped watching at halftime, I wouldn't blame you too much. The battle of Big 12 unbeatens had only managed 13 total points, and Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels exited with a shoulder injury.
The second half was an absolutely wild ride, though.
In short, the playmakers put on a show. After halftime, the KU and TCU each scored 28 points while combining for seven touchdown passes—including three of 24-plus yards for TCU and two of 29-plus for the hosts. KU wideout Quentin Skinner had a highlight-reel game-tying score, and TCU star Quentin Johnston answered with a winning touchdown even though a defender was draped all over him.
Daniels' replacement, Jason Bean, threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns. The former KU starter tossed a key interception, but he still gave the Jayhawks a terrific chance to win.
In the end, TCU quarterback Max Duggan helped the 17th-ranked Horned Frogs stay undefeated. He totaled 363 yards and four touchdowns in the roller-coaster 38-31 triumph.
Survival of the Week: Alabama, Obviously
Can you imagine the reaction if Texas A&M had upset Alabama again? My goodness.
For the second straight year, the Aggies carried a 3-2 record into the showdown with the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Last season, Texas A&M pulled off a stunning upset thanks to a field goal as time expired. And as the clock ran out Saturday, the Aggies had another chance.
With three seconds remaining, Alabama held a 24-20 lead. The previous play included a defensive pass interference that nullified an interception; A&M's offense had one final snap at the 2-yard line.
In all honesty, the situation was more dramatic than the actual play. Aggies QB Haynes King dropped back and fired the ball toward the right corner, but Evan Stewart very likely would've been short of the end zone had he caught the pass anyway.
Alabama, nevertheless, escaped Texas A&M behind quarterback Jalen Milroe, who started for an injured Bryce Young (shoulder). Milroe provided 194 total yards and three passing scores in the 24-20 win.
One massive sigh of relief later, Bama is 6-0.
Upset of the Week: Texas State!
The last decade hasn't been particularly kind to Texas State.
Since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012, the Bobcats have mustered a single year with a winning record. Until finishing 4-8 in 2021, the program had last surpassed three season victories in 2014.
And they certainly hadn't beaten Appalachian State. Texas State headed into Week 6 with an 0-5 record opposite the Mountaineers as FBS counterparts. Worse yet, the 'Neers had outscored Texas State 166-60. Only one of those matchups had a margin below 21 points.
The streak is over!
Not only that, the Bobcats just throttled App State. Texas State roared out to a 24-0 lead, and Tory Spears' 94-yard pick-six early in the third quarter put Jake Spavital's squad in front 30-3. App State's last-play touchdown trimmed the final to 36-24, but Texas State celebrated an amazing win as 18.5-point underdogs.
The Saddest Fake: Oklahoma's Jump Pass
Would you like a summary of Oklahoma's exasperating loss to rival Texas? Well, watch this play.
That about does it.
In case you're unable to view the video, let's recap. Shortly after the Longhorns bumped their lead to 21, Oklahoma—playing without star quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion)—seemed to finally have a bit of life on offense. Five straight running plays out of the Wildcat had taken the Sooners to the edge of the red zone.
OU coordinator Jeff Lebby stuck with the gadget formation but tried to catch Texas off-guard, calling a jump pass for running back Eric Gray. And, friends, it did not work.
Texas defender Jahdae Barron grabbed the easiest interception of his life, squashing OU's scoring opportunity and sending a frustrated fan base into absolute anger.
While snapping a four-game skid to their bitter rival, the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its first shutout loss in 24 years.
The 2nd-Saddest Fake: Bowling Green's Special Teams
Specialists have a straightforward job. See ball, kick ball—preferably through the uprights, of course.
Once in a while, a kicker has a chance to execute a trick play. Having been through these meetings and practices, the emphasis is usually pretty clear: Just don't completely mess up.
So, about that...
Late in the first quarter, Buffalo had already taken a 17-0 lead on Bowling Green. Clearly needing a spark, the hosts attempted a fake field goal inside the 10-yard line. The design was terrific, too! The holder threw a backward pass to the kicker, who's supposed to find a target in the end zone after he faked a block and runs upfield,
But the kicker, Mason Lawler, fell down and couldn't corral the ball. The only reason the play didn't result in a Buffalo touchdown is an illegal block nullified the return for a score.
While it pains me to say, probably safe to believe the field-goal unit is unlikely to get a shot at trick-play redemption.
Best of the Rest: Week 6
The Most Nonsensical Standings: Big Ten West
Entering the season, the division figured to be a race between Iowa, Wisconsin and perhaps Minnesota. Well, figured wrong. Instead, the trio of 2-1 teams atop the standings is Illinois, Purdue and a Nebraska squad that already fired Scott Frost. College football is so weird. Love it.
The Most Nonsensical Upset: Arizona State Tops Washington
Only three weeks ago, ASU fired Herm Edwards following an embarrassing 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. So, naturally, the Sun Devils—backup quarterback and all—took down 21st-ranked Washington. Emory Jones exited after a hit to the head, yet Trenton Bourguet threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-38 triumph.
Golf Clap of the Week: UTSA's Key Conference Win
In a rematch of last season's C-USA Championship Game, UTSA clipped Western Kentucky 31-28. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris accounted for 334 yards and two scores, solidifying the Roadrunners—who defeated WKU for that C-USA title—as the front-runner in the league.
Top Games in Week 7
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (Noon ET, Fox)
The last three matchups in this Big Ten affair have included a margin of 10 points or less. More of the same is expected when the undefeated teams meet in Ann Arbor. Penn State will be rested after an idle weekend, while Michigan is playing its last of seven straight games to open the season.
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
Nick Saban left the Miami Dolphins for Alabama in 2007. Since then, the Volunteers have exactly zero victories in the "Third Saturday of October" rivalry. Can they finally snap the streak at 15?
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (3:30 p.m. ET, Fox)
Kansas State officially leads the conference. Oklahoma State and TCU are the Big 12's final undefeated teams. Within the next three weeks, the trifecta will complete the regular-season round-robin. Clearly, this result carries vital importance for the Pokes and Horned Frogs.
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
While calling Syracuse's schedule to this point "easy" would be unfair, the slate certainly hasn't been as arduous as others. That feeling is about to change for the 5-0 Orange, who host a 5-1 NC State team before traveling to Clemson the following weekend.
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET, Fox)
Thanks to the Pac-12's updated rules, these one-time South Division counterparts could both play in the conference championship game. Utah's loss at UCLA complicated that possibility, but a bounce-back victory for the Utes would shake up the league. USC, meanwhile, has a chance to land its first truly marquee win of the season.