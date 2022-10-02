College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 5

0 of 4

Georgia's Stetson Bennett (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

In a week featuring five showdowns between AP Top 25 teams, of course it was No. 1 Georgia at unranked Missouri that had the college football world on the edge of its collective seat for three hours Saturday night.

UGA's defense was mostly fine. The Dawgs held the Tigers under 300 total yards and made Harrison "Thiccer Kicker" Mevis make a lot of long field goals. But Missouri's defensive line fared a whole lot better than expected, forcing Georgia to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns to escape from Columbia with a four-point victory.

Georgia will probably remain No. 1 when the new AP Top 25 comes out Sunday afternoon, but Bleacher Report's CFB experts David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller and Morgan Moriarty have the Bulldogs slipping into a tie for No. 2 after back-to-back less-than-dominant performances.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Alabama won 49-26 at No. 20 Arkansas despite losing Heisman winner Bryce Young to a shoulder injury early in the second quarter and despite leading by just five at the start of the fourth. No. 5 Clemson was clearly the superior team at home against No. 10 N.C. State. No. 14 Ole Miss clipped No. 7 Kentucky by three points thanks in large part to the Wildcats botching a field goal and two extra points. No. 9 Oklahoma State got a big kickoff return for a touchdown and remained undefeated with a 36-25 victory at No. 16 Baylor. And No. 22 Wake Forest got a rare solid defensive effort for a 31-21 win at No. 23 Florida State.

Throw in Texas A&M, Washington, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Pittsburgh all losing to unranked opponents and there was a whole lot of moving and shaking in our new Top 25.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 5 Top 25:

1. Ohio State (Previous Week: 3)

2 (tie). Georgia (1)

2 (tie). Alabama (2)

4. Michigan (4)

5. Clemson (5)

6. Oklahoma State (8)

7. Ole Miss (11)

8. Tennessee (7)

9. USC (6)

10. Utah (12t)

11. Kentucky (9)

12. Penn State (10)

13. TCU (NR)

14. Kansas (19t)

15. Oregon (22)

16 (tie). BYU (21)

16 (tie). UCLA (NR)

18. Wake Forest (23)

19. Kansas State (25)

20. North Carolina State (15)

21. Syracuse (NR)

22. James Madison (NR)

23. Mississippi State (NR)

24. Washington (14)

25. Arkansas (19t)



Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati, Florida State, Illinois, North Carolina