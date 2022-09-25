College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 4

0 of 4

Texas A&M's Devon Achane (Icon Sportswire)

In arguably the biggest game of Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, the momentum in No. 10 Arkansas at No. 23 Texas A&M turned on a dime with a defensive touchdown, ended on a rarely seen doink and featured one team winning the battle while possibly losing the war.

The momentum-altering play came late in the first half when Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled while trying to leap across the goal line for a touchdown that would have put the Razorbacks up 20-7. Instead, A&M's Tyreek Chappell snatched the ball out of mid-air and took it back to the Aggies 18 before alertly handing it off to Demani Richardson, who took it the rest of the way for the TD.

The doink came with about 90 seconds remaining with Arkansas, down 23-21, attempting the go-ahead field goal. However, Cam Little's kick sailed just a wee bit high and a wee bit right, bouncing off the very top of the upright and backwards into the end zone.

As a result, Texas A&M won the battle, but versatile star Ainias Smith suffered an awful-looking ankle injury in the second half and was seen on the sideline in a walking boot with crutches late in the game. He and Devon Achane have been basically this entire offense thus far this season, so the Aggies could be in a world of trouble if he's out for the foreseeable future.

For now, though, Texas A&M continues its climb up the B/R Top 25.

Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—had the Aggies at No. 17 heading into this week, and they move up a few spots into a tie for 12th. Conversely, Arkansas tumbles from No. 13 into a tie for 19th.

At least Arkansas stays in the Top 25. The same can't be said for Texas and Washington State following their losses. And at least the Hogs didn't fall as far for their road loss to a ranked opponent as Oklahoma did for a home loss to unranked Kansas State.

Bleacher Report's Post-Week 4 Top 25:

1. Georgia (Previous Week: 1)

2. Alabama (2)

3. Ohio State (3)

4. Michigan (4)

5. Clemson (5)

6. USC (7)

7. Tennessee (10)

8. Oklahoma State (8)

9. Kentucky (9)

10. Penn State (11)

11. Ole Miss (12)

12 (tie). Utah (16)

12 (tie). Texas A&M (17)

14. Washington (15)

15. NC State (14)

16. Oklahoma (6)

17. Baylor (20)

18. Minnesota (NR)

19 (tie). Arkansas (13)

19 (tie). Kansas (23)

21. BYU (24)

22. Oregon (18)

23. Wake Forest (19)

24. Pittsburgh (NR)

25. Kansas State (NR)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, Florida, Syracuse