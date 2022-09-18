College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3

1 of 5

Oregon's Bo Nix (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Two weeks ago, Oregon looked like a wee bit of a dumpster fire.

The preseason No. 11 Ducks allowed preseason No. 3 Georgia to score touchdowns on each of its first seven possessions of the game. And we're not talking about short drives, either. Georgia's average starting field position for those seven drives was its own 23.5 yard line, but the Dawgs just kept marching down the field, not even once needing to attempt a fourth-down conversion.

And in that 49-3 loss, let's just say the offense looked as helpless as the defense.

Under first-year head coach Dan Lanning, though, the Ducks have done a remarkable job of getting back on the proverbial horse, smashing Eastern Washington 70-14 in Week 2 before Saturday's more impressive 38-20 victory over No. 12 BYU.

That first-team offense led by Bo Nix couldn't do anything against Georgia, but after scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions against the Eagles, they followed it up with five touchdowns and a field goal in their first six possessions against the Cougars. (Nix had two passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.)

As a result, the Ducks led 38-7 midway through the third quarter against a BYU team that was maybe, sort of creeping into the way-too-early College Football Playoff conversation.

Oregon has a long, steep hill to climb to get itself back into that mix, but this was a huge first step in the right direction.

The Ducks won't play USC during the regular season, and they'll get Utah at home in mid-November. If they can stay hot and get a nice road win over 3-0 Washington State next Saturday, an 11-1 regular season with the lone loss coming on the road* against the No. 1 team in the country is still feasible here.

Oregon entered Week 3 at No. 25 in the AP poll and was nowhere to be found in our ranking, but that statement win gets the Ducks comfortably back into our Top 20. Expect a similar leap in Sunday's AP poll.

*You can try to call it a neutral-site game since it was in Atlanta and not in Athens, but that was a road game.