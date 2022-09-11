College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

3 of 4

Incredibly, this was NOT one of Alabama's 15 penalties against Texas (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

In the two games it played in last year's College Football Playoff, the Alabama Crimson Tide committed a combined total of 13 penalties for 93 yards.

But on Saturday afternoon against the Texas Longhorns in a rare road game against a nonconference opponent, AP No. 1 Alabama committed 15 penalties for 100 yards, all within the first three quarters.

Only once in Nick Saban's 15 seasons at the helm has Alabama committed even 13 penalties in a single game, doing so in the 2019 Iron Bowl loss to Auburn. The last time Alabama committed 14 or more penalties in a game was a 16-flag mess in the 2002 season opener against Middle Tennessee.

I will say this much: Two of the 15 penalties were pretty darn smart. Kool-Aid McKinstry committed defensive pass interference on back-to-back plays with 15 seconds left in the first half with Texas already comfortably in field-goal range. It was a "do whatever it takes to avoid giving up a touchdown" situation, and as luck would have it, Longhorns kicker Bert Auburn even missed the ensuing 20-yard chip shot as time expired in the second quarter.

Aside from that, though, a usually well-disciplined Alabama juggernaut just looked out of sorts.

Holding on the opening kickoff. A false start two snaps later. Not one but two offsides penalties (plus a personal foul) on Texas' first possession. Back-to-back personal fouls late in Texas' second drive (the latter of which was a roughing the passer that knocked Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers out of the game.)

And then in the second half of a game that was much closer than expected, the frustration penalties began.

Will Anderson Jr. had an egregious late hit, gifting Texas a first down instead of what should have been a 3rd and 9. On Alabama's subsequent drive, a Bryce Young scramble for a first down on 3rd and long was negated by a completely pointless blindside block by Traeshon Holden.

On the final snap of the third quarter, Demarcco Hellams was called for a face mask. And on the first snap of the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide got away with a missed face mask.

That missed call started a fourth quarter in which Alabama finally righted the ship and did not commit a single penalty, enabling the Crimson Tide to fight back from a 16-10 deficit to eke out a 20-19 victory.

You don't often see a team drop from No. 1 following a win, but it did happen twice in 2019. Alabama supplanted Clemson in late September after the latter had a 21-20 scare against unranked North Carolina, and then LSU surged ahead of unbeaten Alabama a few weeks later after the Bayou Bengals defeated their third AP Top 10 opponent of the year. And I suspect we'll see another case of that on Sunday morning with Georgia leap-frogging Alabama for the top spot in the poll.