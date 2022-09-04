College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

0 of 4

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud led the Buckeyes to victory over Notre Dame (AP Photo/David Dermer)

It's only Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, but the Pac-12 is unfortunately already in midseason form, quickly playing its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Well, not entirely. AP No. 14 USC did put a 66-14 hurting on Rice with help from not one, not two, but three pick sixes. But No. 11 Oregon got destroyed by No. 3 Georgia, and No. 7 Utah went into the Gainesville swamp and came away with an L against an unranked Florida.

Temporarily unranked, that is.

After knocking off Utah in Billy Napier's debut as head coach, the Gators are going to skyrocket into the AP poll, possibly all the way into the Top 10. Anthony Richardson was every bit as electric as we remembered from when he was healthy early last season, and they are at least a top 10 team now as far as Bleacher Report's college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—are concerned.

While that upset was going down on Saturday night, AP No. 2 Ohio State gradually asserted its will for a 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame in the opening weekend's main event.

It was touch and go there for a while with the Fighting Irish gaining 54 yards (69 if you count the 15 yard roughing the passer penalty) on the very first snap of the game, followed by the Buckeyes losing Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a leg injury (fingers crossed that it's not anything serious) midway through the first quarter. But Ohio State just had too much talent, too much toughness and too much Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson to be denied a marquee victory.

We will update these rankings on Monday night if Clemson struggles or even loses to Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A kickoff, but while we wait for that final game of Week 1, here is what our consensus Top 25 looks like heading into Week 2:

1. Alabama (Previous Rank: 1)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Ohio State (2)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Michigan (8)

6. Texas A&M (7)

7. Florida (NR)

8. Oklahoma (15)

9. USC (11)

10. Notre Dame (5)

11. Arkansas (16)

12. Michigan State (12)

13. Miami (17)

14 (tie). Baylor (14)

14 (tie). BYU (23)

14 (tie). Wisconsin (18)

17. Oklahoma State (9)

18. Utah (6)

19. Tennessee (NR)

20. Pittsburgh (25)

21. Penn State (19t)

22. Kentucky (24)

23. Houston (19t)

24. Texas (22)

25. NC State (10)



Also Receiving Votes: Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Mississippi State