USMNT, Gregg Berhalter Slammed by Twitter in World Cup Tuneup Draw with Saudi Arabia

This is not the United States men's national team fans wanted to see in the final tuneup before the World Cup.

Days after losing 2-0 to Japan, the United States managed only an uninspired, scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday afternoon.

The USMNT had two shots on target in the contest. Against a Saudi Arabia team that didn't utilize its full first-choice roster. After zero shots on target against Japan on Friday.

So yes, the angst online was evident, with manager Gregg Berhalter and his system of choice as one of the prime targets:

Basically every point of concern for USMNT fans played out on the pitch against Saudi Arabia. The forwards remained lackluster, with both Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira offering very little in the way of positive impact.

Christian Pulisic, long viewed as the savior for this program, went invisible for long stretches.

The team's inability to break down a low block was apparent, highlighting a lack of elite, creative playmakers. That was even further evident when Gio Reyna, forever seeming to battle injury, left the game after 30 minutes as a precaution with muscle tightness.

And of course, the questions about whether Berhalter puts his players in the best position to succeed persist. There are talented young players on this roster; that much has never been in question. But are they best suited to play the type of possession football Berhalter seems to crave?

On Tuesday, the answer was a resounding no. And with just 54 days until the World Cup begins for the United States against Wales, the time for finding answers grows short.

The USMNT made the World Cup this cycle. That, alone, makes it an improvement on the last cycle. But this team doesn't seem particularly likely to get out of the group stage, and given the young talent assembled, it would be hard to see that as anything short of abject failure.