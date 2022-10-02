Ranking the Dodgers, Blue Jays and MLB's Top 10 Offenses of 2022 Season

0 of 10

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's been a tough year for offense in Major League Baseball. Fastballs have continued to get faster, fewer fly balls have cleared fences and the league's .243 batting average is its lowest since 1968.

It therefore seems especially worthwhile to honor the offenses that have stood out in 2022.

Rather than to go overboard, we opted for a nice, simple top-10 list of the best of the best on the offensive side. Yet we didn't necessarily want to make a one-to-one copy of the top 10 for runs scored. We also weighed how teams scored runs, with the idea being to count down to the one club that has been as good in reality as it was in theory.

Note: All go-to lineups courtesy of Roster Resource.