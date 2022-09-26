3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 3 Win vs. Buccaneers

1 of 3

Aaron Jones (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ideally, a Rodgers-led offense will produce more than 14 points in any given contest, and there's definitely room for improvement offensively. The Packers ranked a solid 12th in yardage this season but only 26th in points scored.

However, this is a unit that lost Davante Adams in an offseason trade and with a new offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. It's going to take time for everything to come together, and the offense showed a lot of promise in Week 3.

Don't let the 14 points fool you. This was a good offensive effort by Green Bay. The Bucs defense is good, really good, and had allowed just 13 points in its first two games combined. In the first half on Sunday, Tampa had few answers for Rodgers and Co.

The Packers relied on the hard running of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, some precision passing by Rodgers and scored on their first two possessions. Green Bay appeared headed for a third touchdown in as many drives before Jones fumbled at the goal line.

The Packers racked up 214 yards in the first half and produced enough points to get the win. While Green Bay stalled in the second half and finished with only 315 yards of offense, it held the ball for 33:25 of the game clock.

The offense is finding success with a balanced offense, and Rodgers is building chemistry with receivers not named Adams. As the unit continues to build a rhythm, we should see better results on the scoreboard.

This was a game largely won by defense, but it's one the Packers probably would have lost with the sort of offensive effort we saw in Week 1. The next goal for Green Bay is to sustain success for a full four quarters.

