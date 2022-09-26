College Football Picks Week 5: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

0 of 3

Lance King/Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers have one of the toughest schedules of any ranked team during the first half of the 2022 college football season.

Clemson survived a double-overtime battle with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday and now it plays host to the NC State Wolfpack in the marquee matchup of Week 5.

Dabo Swinney's side carries the advantage of playing at home, instead of on the road, on Saturday night and it has extra motivation to avenge one of its three losses from a year ago.

The Tigers are a seven-point favorite for the second straight week. That number is much lower than the spreads that have been in favor of Clemson over the last few years.

Clemson outscored its two home opponents by an 83-32 score and it has six double-digit home wins dating back to the start of last season.

While Clemson has an opportunity to reinforce its spot atop the ACC, a few teams in the SEC have a chance to prove their worth in Week 5.

The Ole Miss Rebels come into their home clash with the Kentucky Wildcats as the 14th-ranked side in the FBS, but they reached that point through a weak schedule that featured one power-five team.

Lane Kiffin's team has its first of many chances to showcase what it is capable of at home on Saturday, but it must be wary of a Kentucky team that already has a road win over a Top 25 foe.