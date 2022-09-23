4 Takeaways from the USMNT's Loss to Japan

0 of 4

Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The United States men's national soccer team kicked off their World Cup warm-up tour on the wrong foot with a 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday.

Given injuries to several key starters, this September camp will offer coach Gregg Berhalter a chance to evaluate players on the fringes. Not only did the loss shed some light on several issues across the pitch, but it also gave the Stars and Stripes the chance to face high-quality opposition.

It didn't turn out as planned, though.

The U.S. largely struggled against a high-octane, well-drilled Japanese side that overloaded the middle and stymied anything the Americans tried offensively.

Because of Japan's excellent defensive display, the USMNT were unable to get their attack going and ended the match with zero shots on target.

With injuries piling up, the lack of a true, consistent No. 9 and questions about the starting centre-back pairing, Berhalter and his staff will have a lot to think over before the team's next match versus Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Here are four takeaways from the USMNT's loss.