Handing out Grades for Every Relevant MLB Rookie for the 2022 Season

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Preseason Rank: No. 1

Stats: 142 G, 595 PA, 20 HR, 28 SB, .257 AVG, .296 OBP, .442 SLG, 1.2 rWAR

If this season has made one thing clear, it's that the finer points of Witt's game still need work. His 15th-percentile chase rate speaks to his iffy swing decisions, and he's going to have to be more accurate with his throws if he wants to cut it as an everyday shortstop.

If this season has made another thing clear, however, it's that Witt is nonetheless an exciting player. He's one of the fastest players in the league, and the readings on his contact quality are mostly above average. Even if those other traits don't come around, this probably won't be his last season as a 20-20 guy.

Grade: B

Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

Preseason Rank: No. 25

Stats: 129 G, 530 PA, 19 HR, 11 SB, .247 AVG, .285 OBP, .408 SLG, 4.4 rWAR

Is it too early to anoint Peña as the American League's Gold Glove winner at shortstop? Technically, yes, but that award is surely somewhere in his future. He's second to only Jorge Mateo among AL shortstops in outs above average, and he's first in defensive runs saved.

Peña was initially making an impact on offense as well, but his true hitting colors have been revealed amid a months-long slump. He still has a decent ability (i.e., a .284 average) to hit the fastball, which figures to keep him a viable regular in years to come.

Grade: B

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Preseason Rank: No. 11

Stats: 79 G, 322 PA, 17 HR, 8 SB, .215 AVG, .273 OBP, .448 SLG, 1.6 rWAR

A 6'7", 220-pound shortstop with a powerful bat, elite speed and cannon-like arm strength? It's hard to believe that such a player even exists, and there are times when Cruz is as exciting in real life as he is in concept.

Still, the same "yeah, buts" that apply to Witt also apply to Cruz. His 37.3 strikeout percentage needs to come way down, and he could stand to add some accuracy to his throws. If he can't make fixes in these arenas, he'll have a hard time ascending above Statcast stardom.

Grade: C

Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Preseason Rank: No. 30

Stats: 89 G, 313 PA, 14 HR, 1 SB, .226 AVG, .300 OBP, .420 SLG, 0.7 rWAR

Nobody can accuse Gorman of being incapable of getting ahold of one. He's already the best in the business of hitting the ball with a sweet-spot launch angle between eight and 32 degrees, and he averages a solid 93.5 mph in exit velocity when he does.

That the Cardinals have basically hidden Gorman from left-handed pitching nonetheless makes his 32.9 strikeout percentage that much more alarming. He especially has a hole against high fastballs, as he's hit just .128 against heaters 2.5 feet or higher off the ground.

Grade: C

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Preseason Rank: No. 6

Stats: 81 G, 268 PA, 2 HR, 5 SB, .240 AVG, .278 OBP, .324 SLG, 0.2 rWAR

Reports on Abrams coming into the year tended to characterize him as a rare sort of talent. He was supposed to have the defensive chops to thrive at the position, as well as the speed to be an elite base-stealing threat and a bat that promised .300 averages and power.

Save for his speed, not one of these purported talents has shown through this season. Abrams has been particularly out of his depth on offense, walking only five times all year while generally making poor contact. The Nationals thus have a lot to work with him on.

Grade: F

Honorable Mentions: Vaughn Grissom (ATL), Charles LeBlanc (MIA), Bryson Stott (PHI)