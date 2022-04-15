B/R's Top 100 MLB Prospects at the Start of the 2022 Season

4 of 12

Nos. 80-71

80. IF Gabriel Arias, CLE

79. 3B Miguel Vargas, LAD

78. RHP Sixto Sanchez, MIA

77. 3B Jordan Groshans, TOR

76. RHP Quinn Priester, PIT

75. SS Ronny Mauricio, NYM

74. SS Brayan Rocchio, CLE

73. SS Brady House, WAS

72. RHP Jackson Jobe, DET

71. SS Tyler Freeman, CLE

Prospect Snapshot

-It's going to be interesting to see how things unfold on the Cleveland infield in the coming years, with Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario currently occupying the two middle-infield spots, and Tyler Freeman, Brayan Rocchio and Gabriel Arias all climbing the ranks in the minors. The fact that Jose Ramirez was signed to an extension also eliminates the possibility of one of them sliding over the third base. It's a good problem to have.

-The Los Angeles Dodgers' talent pipeline never seems to dry up, and Miguel Vargas could be the next impact bat to emerge from the system. The 22-year-old hit .319/.380/.526 with 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 76 RBI in 120 games between High-A and Double-A last year as a 21-year-old.

-Will Sixto Sanchez ever have an opportunity to deliver on his vast potential? The 23-year-old showed flashes of greatness in seven starts during the 2020 season, and he threw five shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs in the playoffs that year. However, injuries have been an issue throughout his career, and he's currently recovering from shoulder surgery.