AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The 2022 edition of Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with Chris Jericho challenging for the Ring of Honor World Championship for the very first time. Champion Claudio Castagnoli sought to ensure his first opportunity would be a failed one.

A hard-fought, red-hot match saw the titleholder focus his attack on Jericho's midsection while the future Hall of Famer worked on the defensive, countering his opponent's offense and playing up the idea that he had the champion scouted.

In the end, though, it was a cheap low blow by The Wizard and a Judas Effect that added yet another world title to Jericho's sparkling resume.

The match was good, not great, with an outcome that was more eyebrow-raising than intriguing, for a number of reasons.

This feels less like a long-term plan for the future of Ring of Honor than an excuse to pad Jericho's resume, which is absurd given how extraordinary it already is. He is a legend, an icon, but he probably wins far more than he should in AEW.

A win here could have really cemented Castagnoli's reign as champion. Instead, he loses (albeit in a tainted fashion), further diminishing the momentum he had coming off his debut and before he somewhat faded to the background.

Result

Jericho defeated Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship

Grade

B-

Top Moments