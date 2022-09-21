AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 21, 2022
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling returned to Queens and the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium, home of the US Open, for another Grand Slam episode of Dynamite headlined by the coronation of a new world champion.
Blackpool Combat Club teammates Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley battled for the top prize in the company while four other titles were decided as part of a jam-packed card.
Which renowned competitor emerged as the top dog in AEW and who else joined them on the winner's side of things?F
Find out now with this recap of the blockbuster September 21 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finale for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Pac (c)
- Interim AEW World Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Serena Deeb
Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli
- Aubrey Edwards became the first woman to referee an ROH world title match.
- Jericho declined the Code of Honor initially before accepting Castagnoli's handshake, only to slap him in the face.
- Castagnoli countered a hurricanrana from the ropes initially but Jericho adjusted and executed the move anyway.
- Jericho countered the springboarding champion with a Codebreaker for two.
- Castagnoli fought out of the Walls of Jericho, stomped his opponent's face and delivered the big swing.
The 2022 edition of Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with Chris Jericho challenging for the Ring of Honor World Championship for the very first time. Champion Claudio Castagnoli sought to ensure his first opportunity would be a failed one.
A hard-fought, red-hot match saw the titleholder focus his attack on Jericho's midsection while the future Hall of Famer worked on the defensive, countering his opponent's offense and playing up the idea that he had the champion scouted.
In the end, though, it was a cheap low blow by The Wizard and a Judas Effect that added yet another world title to Jericho's sparkling resume.
The match was good, not great, with an outcome that was more eyebrow-raising than intriguing, for a number of reasons.
This feels less like a long-term plan for the future of Ring of Honor than an excuse to pad Jericho's resume, which is absurd given how extraordinary it already is. He is a legend, an icon, but he probably wins far more than he should in AEW.
A win here could have really cemented Castagnoli's reign as champion. Instead, he loses (albeit in a tainted fashion), further diminishing the momentum he had coming off his debut and before he somewhat faded to the background.
Result
Jericho defeated Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship
Grade
B-
Top Moments
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory
- The heat for Swerve and Lee was enormous while the pop for the challengers was as loud as one would expect given recent trends.
- Caster overcame a considerable beating by the heels throughout the commercial to make the hot tag to Bowens.
- Bowens powered Swerve up out of a rollup and into a buckle bomb.
- Lee missed a middle-rope moonsault to drive the air out of him.
- Caster came off the top rope and immediately nursed what appeared to be a knee injury. He moved quickly on it to get to the finish but was immediately limping on it after the bell.
Arguably the most anticipated match of the show saw Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
The champions looked the part early and often, working over Caster until a hot tag to Bowens sparked a fiery babyface comeback. The action broke down from there and became somewhat disjointed as it appeared as though the former suffered a knee injury at one point.
Miscommunications between Strickland and Lee, and some interference from Billy Gunn at ringside, gave way to The Acclaimed realizing their potential and winning the titles in a fan-pleasing moment.
There is no doubt the Caster injury hurt this one late, but it still benefited exponentially by an audience more than ready to see The Acclaimed capture the gold. They remained into the match even as it stumbled somewhat down the stretch.
With that said, this was the one outcome Tony Khan and Co. needed to execute on this show or risk a considerable backlash. He did the right thing and now, Caster and Bowens stand atop the tag team mountain, the first homegrown tandem to hold gold in the company.
Result
The Acclaimed defeated Swerve In Our Glory to win the titles
Grade
B
Top Moments
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Pac vs. Orange Cassidy
- "Give it up for Wheeler Yuta. You have evolved from dry paint to pet rock personality," MJF said of Yuta.
- A brawl between MJF and Yuta ensued, ending with W. Morrissey getting involved. The No. 1 contender and his newly hired muscle stood tall as security ushered them away.
- Backstage, Jade Cargill and The Baddies were interrupted by Diamante, who produced rapper Trina to be in her corner at Rampage. Earlier in the promo, Cargill said she would challenge for main women's title on her own time.
- As Pac scaled the ropes and teased the Black Arrow, Cassidy got his feet up, taunting the champion from his back on the mat.
- Pac folded himself up backward, selling the effects of two straight DDTs.
- A great near-fall off the Orange Punch by Cassidy, broken up by the champion grabbing the bottom rope to halt the referee's count.
ROH Pure champion Wheeler Yuta joined Tony Schiavone on the stage for a promo that was promptly (and thankfully) interrupted by MJF.
The Salt of the Earth heeled on him, Jon Moxley and William Regal before a brawl ensued. The arrival of W. Morrissey allowed MJF to get the best of Yuta and intensify his rivalry with Blackpool Combat Club.
Back in the squared circle, Pac defended his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against a familiar foe, Orange Cassidy.
The Bastard focused, relentlessly, on the head and neck of his opponent. He punished Cassidy, unfazed by the shenanigans or mannerisms that are a trademark of Freshly Squeezed's act.
With Cassidy building momentum, desperation set in and Pac blasted his challenger with the timekeeper's hammer and scored the tainted victory.
This was nowhere near as good as the Revolution 2020 match but told the story it set out to, with Pac once again underestimating Cassidy, only to have to resort to cheating to score the win. For a guy that was supposed to be so underneath him, Pac sure came close to losing the gold before cheating to preserve his reign.
Telling that story, though, only really works if Cassidy eventually beats Pac.
That has yet to happen. Some will argue that AEW is playing the long game, and maybe so, but Cassidy loses too many of these big title matches. Eventually, his involvement will mean less, no matter how many times he shows up and shows out.
Result
Pac defeated Cassidy to retain his title
Grade
B
Top Moments