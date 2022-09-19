Oregon Apologizes for Fans Chanting 'F--k the Mormons' During BYU Football Game

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The University of Oregon released a statement Sunday apologizing to Brigham Young University after Ducks fans chanted "f--k the Mormons" during a 41-20 win.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox retweeted a video of the NSFW chants Sunday:

"In Oregon, we strive to be a welcoming, inclusive state to all, regardless of race, religion, gender, or background," the state's governor, Kate Brown, added in a tweet. "Our state and nation have an ugly history of discrimination and bigotry. The chant at yesterday's Oregon-BYU game was unacceptable. We must do better."

Last season, USC fans directed offensive chants toward BYU fans during a 35-31 Cougars win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The school said in a statement at the time that the chanting "does not align with our Trojan values. It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program."