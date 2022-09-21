College Football Picks: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

Texas A&M's Devon Achane (Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) [7 p.m.]

So, Arkansas is the 2022 version of 2021 Michigan State, yeah?

The rushing attack is dominant, the quarterback is certainly good enough to capitalize when the opposing defense over-commits to slowing down the run and the defense gets sacks in bunches. But the defense also allows way too many passing yards. In fact, the Razorbacks are dead last in the nation at 352.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Can Texas A&M take advantage of that secondary, though?

Haynes King threw for just 97 yards in the Week 2 loss to Appalachian State. Jimbo Fisher let Max Johnson start the subsequent game against Miami, and he merely went 10-for-20 for 140 yards—pretty much all of it to either Ainias Smith or Devon Achane. But if the Aggies relentlessly feed those two playmakers, they reasonably could do to this porous secondary what Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle did to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, finishing with 22 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Even if Smith and Achane don't get quite that carried away, they should do enough for a stingy A&M defense (two touchdowns allowed thus far this season) to get the job done.

Prediction: Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 20

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys [idle]

After dismantling Arkansas-Pine Bluff by a final score of 63-7, Oklahoma State gets the week off to prepare for a massive Week 5 showdown with No. 17 Baylor.

No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (1-2) [7 p.m.]

Kentucky's inability to run the ball is becoming a very real concern. It's one thing to struggle against Florida, but averaging less than three yards per carry in last week's shutout of Youngstown State was a troubling takeaway from an otherwise convincing victory.

Fortunately for the ranked team in this matchup, the NIU secondary is abysmal, having allowed 11 passing touchdowns through its first three games against Eastern Illinois, Tulsa and Vanderbilt. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis should have a field day in this one, even if Mark Stoops treats this game as an opportunity to get the run game going.

Prediction: Kentucky 35, Northern Illinois 13

No. 7 USC Trojans (3-0) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0) [9:30 p.m.]

There are three ranked-against-ranked showdowns in Week 4, but Trojans-Beavers may well be the best game on the slate.

(Unless you're a fan of hard-nosed defense and low-scoring affairs, of course. If that's the case, you're going to hate this game.)

USC's offense is quite potent, but that D has been boom or bust. The Trojans have forced 11 turnovers (while committing zero), but Stanford moved the ball pretty much at will against them, racking up 33 first downs. Fresno State also eclipsed 400 total yards against USC, despite losing all-MWC QB Jake Haener to a devastating lower-leg injury early in the third quarter.

And Oregon State's offense is potent in its own right, scoring at least 21 points in 22 of its last 23 games. The Beavers put up 34 and 35 against Boise State and Fresno State, respectively, and it'd be surprising if they don't at least reach 27 in this game.

In the end, though, it's going to be too much Caleb Williams, too much Jordan Addison and too much of a rushing attack that has been exponentially better than it was over the previous four seasons.

Prediction: USC 42, Oregon State 31

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (2-1) [8 p.m.]

Oklahoma's offense looks about as good as it did under Lincoln Riley and under Bob Stoops before him, averaging north of 500 total yards per game with 17 touchdowns against just one turnover.

But the Sooners look different and better on defense with former long-time Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables now running the program. Oklahoma already has 13 sacks and is leading the nation with 32 total tackles for loss. And that's bad news for a Kansas State offense that has not been able to do much of anything through the air with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez behind center.

The two best receiving games of Deuce Vaughn's college career have both come against Oklahoma, but the Sooners will keep him reasonably contained in this one en route to a relatively convincing victory.

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Kansas State 17