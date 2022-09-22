NHL 23 Player Ratings for Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Top 50 Players

NHL 23 Player Ratings for Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Top 50 PlayersSeptember 22, 2022
With a little less than a month remaining before the 2022-23 season, we're finally starting to get a look at how NHL 23 will shape up.
EA Sports released the rankings of the top 50 players in this year's game, highlighted by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid:
1. Connor McDavid (C, Edmonton Oilers): 95
2. Auston Matthews (C, Toronto Maple Leafs): 94
3. Nathan MacKinnon (C, Colorado Avalanche): 94
4. Cale Makar (RD, Colorado Avalanche): 94
5. Andrei Vasilevskiy (G, Tampa Bay Lightning): 94
6. Leon Draisaitl (C, Edmonton Oilers): 93
7. Roman Josi (LD, Nashville Predators): 93
8. Sidney Crosby (C, Pittsburgh Penguins): 93
9. Patrick Kane (RW, Chicago Blackhawks): 93
10. Victor Hedman (LD, Tampa Bay Lightning): 93
11. Igor Shesterkin (G, New York Rangers): 92
12. Aleksander Barkov (C, Florida Panthers): 92
13. Jonathan Huberdeau (LW, Calgary Flame): 92
14. Artemi Panarin (LW, New York Rangers): 92
15. Nikita Kucherov (RW, Tampa Bay Lightning): 92
16. Alex Ovechkin (LW, Washington Capitals): 92
17. Kirill Kaprizov (LW, Minnesota Wild): 91
18. David Pastrňák (RW, Boston Bruins): 91
19. Brad Marchand (LW, Boston Bruins): 91
20. Mikko Rantanen (RW, Colorado Avalanche): 91
21. Adam Fox (RD, New York Rangers): 90
22. Matthew Tkachuk (LW, Florida Panthers): 90
23. Johnny Gaudreau (LW, Columbus Blue Jackets): 90
24. Mitchell Marner (RW, Toronto Maple Leafs): 90
25. Steven Stamkos (C, Tampa Bay Lightning): 90
26. Jacob Markström (G, Calgary Flames): 90
27. Connor Hellebuyck (G, Winnipeg Jets): 90
28. John Gibson (G, Anaheim Ducks): 90
29. Kyle Connor (LW, Winnipeg Jets): 90
30. John Carlson (RD, Washington Capitals): 90
31. Evgeni Malkin (C, Pittsburgh Penguins): 90
32. Patrice Bergeron (C, Boston Bruins): 89
33. Charlie McAvoy (RD, Boston Bruins): 89
34. Sebastian Aho (C, Carolina Hurricanes): 89
35. Elias Lindholm (C, Calgary Flames): 89
36. Gabriel Landeskog (LW, Colorado Avalanche): 89
37. Dylan Larkin (C, Detroit Red Wings): 89
38. Filip Forsberg (LW, Nashville Predators): 89
39. Anže Kopitar (C, Los Angeles Kings): 89
40. Mark Stone (RW, Vegas Golden Knights): 89
41. Brayden Point (C, Tampa Bay Lightning): 89
42. Alex Pietrangelo (RD, Vegas Golden Knights): 89
43. Alex DeBrincat (RW, Ottawa Senators): 89
44. Jack Eichel (C, Vegas Golden Knights): 89
45. Juuse Saros (G, Nashville Predators): 89
46. Aaron Ekblad (RD, Florida Panthers): 89
47. Drew Doughty (RD, Los Angeles Kings): 89
48. Mark Scheifele (C, Winnipeg Jets): 89
49. Frederik Andersen (G, Carolina Hurricanes): 89
50. Thatcher Demko (G, Vancouver Canucks): 89
NHL 23 will include several new features, most of which are designed to improve gameplay. This year's game will include the Zegras goal-scoring style, last-chance puck movement and several other new animations designed to provide the most realistic hockey sim yet.
EA Sports' NHL series had been among the most well-received in the sports gamesphere but will be looking to bounce back from NHL 22, which received tepid reviews on next-gen platforms.
Given the hyperfocus on improving gameplay, the overwhelming odds are the developers have a comeback year in store.