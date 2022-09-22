NHL 23 Player Ratings for Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Top 50 Players

Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

With a little less than a month remaining before the 2022-23 season, we're finally starting to get a look at how NHL 23 will shape up.

EA Sports released the rankings of the top 50 players in this year's game, highlighted by Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid:

1. Connor McDavid (C, Edmonton Oilers): 95

2. Auston Matthews (C, Toronto Maple Leafs): 94

3. Nathan MacKinnon (C, Colorado Avalanche): 94

4. Cale Makar (RD, Colorado Avalanche): 94

5. Andrei Vasilevskiy (G, Tampa Bay Lightning): 94

6. Leon Draisaitl (C, Edmonton Oilers): 93

7. Roman Josi (LD, Nashville Predators): 93

8. Sidney Crosby (C, Pittsburgh Penguins): 93

9. Patrick Kane (RW, Chicago Blackhawks): 93

10. Victor Hedman (LD, Tampa Bay Lightning): 93

11. Igor Shesterkin (G, New York Rangers): 92

12. Aleksander Barkov (C, Florida Panthers): 92

13. Jonathan Huberdeau (LW, Calgary Flame): 92

14. Artemi Panarin (LW, New York Rangers): 92

15. Nikita Kucherov (RW, Tampa Bay Lightning): 92

16. Alex Ovechkin (LW, Washington Capitals): 92

17. Kirill Kaprizov (LW, Minnesota Wild): 91

18. David Pastrňák (RW, Boston Bruins): 91

19. Brad Marchand (LW, Boston Bruins): 91

20. Mikko Rantanen (RW, Colorado Avalanche): 91

21. Adam Fox (RD, New York Rangers): 90

22. Matthew Tkachuk (LW, Florida Panthers): 90

23. Johnny Gaudreau (LW, Columbus Blue Jackets): 90

24. Mitchell Marner (RW, Toronto Maple Leafs): 90

25. Steven Stamkos (C, Tampa Bay Lightning): 90

26. Jacob Markström (G, Calgary Flames): 90

27. Connor Hellebuyck (G, Winnipeg Jets): 90

28. John Gibson (G, Anaheim Ducks): 90

29. Kyle Connor (LW, Winnipeg Jets): 90

30. John Carlson (RD, Washington Capitals): 90

31. Evgeni Malkin (C, Pittsburgh Penguins): 90

32. Patrice Bergeron (C, Boston Bruins): 89

33. Charlie McAvoy (RD, Boston Bruins): 89

34. Sebastian Aho (C, Carolina Hurricanes): 89

35. Elias Lindholm (C, Calgary Flames): 89

36. Gabriel Landeskog (LW, Colorado Avalanche): 89

37. Dylan Larkin (C, Detroit Red Wings): 89

38. Filip Forsberg (LW, Nashville Predators): 89

39. Anže Kopitar (C, Los Angeles Kings): 89

40. Mark Stone (RW, Vegas Golden Knights): 89

41. Brayden Point (C, Tampa Bay Lightning): 89

42. Alex Pietrangelo (RD, Vegas Golden Knights): 89

43. Alex DeBrincat (RW, Ottawa Senators): 89

44. Jack Eichel (C, Vegas Golden Knights): 89

45. Juuse Saros (G, Nashville Predators): 89

46. Aaron Ekblad (RD, Florida Panthers): 89

47. Drew Doughty (RD, Los Angeles Kings): 89

48. Mark Scheifele (C, Winnipeg Jets): 89

49. Frederik Andersen (G, Carolina Hurricanes): 89

50. Thatcher Demko (G, Vancouver Canucks): 89

NHL 23 will include several new features, most of which are designed to improve gameplay. This year's game will include the Zegras goal-scoring style, last-chance puck movement and several other new animations designed to provide the most realistic hockey sim yet.

EA Sports' NHL series had been among the most well-received in the sports gamesphere but will be looking to bounce back from NHL 22, which received tepid reviews on next-gen platforms.

Given the hyperfocus on improving gameplay, the overwhelming odds are the developers have a comeback year in store.