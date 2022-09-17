Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter on South Carolina's home field.

All told, Bowers caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, plus he scored a third touchdown on a five-yard run, leading to a deluge of tweets touting the sophomore and suggesting he should be in the Heisman Trophy race.

Bowers' most ridiculous play of the day may have come during the second quarter, when he went over the top of a Gamecocks defender to pull in a six-yard touchdown:

That showcased Bowers' vertical and ability to track and locate the ball, whereas his 78-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter showed off his speed and athleticism, and prompted some Heisman talk:

The 78-yard score even earned Bowers a comparison to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle from NFL Network scouting expert Daniel Jeremiah:

Kittle has been a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro in five NFL seasons, and based on how Bowers is dominating a high level of competition in college, he could be the next dominant tight end in the NFL along with Kittle, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts.

Most of those who commented on Bowers' showing Saturday on Twitter suggested he is the class of college football and already prepared for the next level:

It is almost unheard of for a tight end to be in the Heisman conversation since the award typically goes to quarterbacks and running backs, but Bowers is a special talent capable of bucking the trend.

As a freshman last season, the 6'4", 230-pound pass-catcher finished with 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns for a Bulldogs team that won the national championship.

Georgia beat Samford and Oregon by a combined 82-3 score in its first two games of the 2022 season, and Bowers' production was modest with five grabs for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

He announced his arrival on Saturday, however, and if he keeps up that level of play, he could find himself in New York City for the Heisman ceremony in December.