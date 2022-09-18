College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 3

0 of 10

Week 3 of the college football season didn't give us a lot of exciting games among top-25 teams or title contenders during the first couple of waves of games.

But there was still tons of excitement.

In Boone, North Carolina, Appalachian State converted an improbable catch-and-run Hail Mary to beat Troy on the last play of the game after ESPN's College GameDay crew traveled to the campus to do its show.

While Syracuse isn't ranked, the Orange are turning heads and did yet again with a last-minute, penalty-fueled comeback win over Purdue.

Top-10 teams took care of business in a big way, dismantling opponents, and Penn State traveled to SEC country and whacked Auburn.

Let's take a look at the winners and losers from the early slate of games. Check back later in the evening for updates.