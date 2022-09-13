Jordan Kyrou, Blues Agree to 8-Year, $65M Contract Extension Through 2030-31 Season

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues announced Tuesday they signed Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million extension.

"I'm so thankful to the Blues organization for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the Blue Note for the foreseeable future," Kyrou said of the deal. "Being able to call St. Louis my home is amazing. I can't say enough about how much I love the city. And to the best fans in the League, I can't thank you enough for always showing me love and support."

The 24-year-old is coming off a breakout 2021-22 season. He had 27 goals and 48 assists, with his 75 points the fourth-highest on the team. The 2016 second-round pick continued to deliver in the postseason, chipping in nine points (seven goals, two assists) across 12 games as St. Louis reached the second round.

The Athletic's Dom Luszczyszyn thought Monday's deal can turn into a great piece of business:

The Blues are now counting on Kyrou and Robert Thomas to lead the attack for the long term. Thomas, who turned 23 this summer, signed his own eight-year, $65 million extension in July after scoring 20 goals and assisting on 57 more in 2021-22.

Building around Kyrou and Thomas makes plenty of sense but raises some questions for general manager Doug Armstrong.

Ryan O'Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev are all due to hit unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Assuming they hit the open market next summer, O'Reilly and Tarasenko will have no shortage of suitors, and re-signing them will become more difficult with the salary cap when Kyrou and Thomas combine to make almost $16.3 million.

Look ahead to 2024-25 and the Blues will have just five forwards under contract: Kyrou, Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad. That could present a challenge for Armstrong in terms of getting the necessary depth.