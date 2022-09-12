Steve Sarkisian Quotes Nick Saban After Praise, Says Texas Must Avoid 'Rat Poison'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian borrowed a line from Nick Saban after his team nearly upset Alabama on Saturday, losing 20-19 on the Crimson Tide's game-winning field goal with just 10 seconds remaining.

"First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian told reporters.

"A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."

