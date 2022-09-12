ESPN: Texas' Bijan Robinson Considered Top RB Prospect Since Saquon Barkley by Scouts

AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

NFL teams have soured on taking running backs early in drafts, but Texas star Bijan Robinson could change that trend.

ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Robinson is "getting top-15 buzz" as one of the top prospects in years at the position.

"Many scouts believe that Robinson is the best overall running back prospect since Saquon Barkley," Reid reported.

Barkley was the last running back taken among the first 15 picks, going No. 2 overall in 2018 out of Penn State. The New York Giants star made an immediate impact with 15 touchdowns and an NFL-best 2,028 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, although injuries have slowed him down since.

The league has changed its approach in recent years. Only four running backs have been taken in Round 1 in the last four drafts, none inside the top 20.

Robinson could force teams to pull the trigger earlier thanks to his game-changing ability as both a runner and receiver. The 6'0", 215-pound runner tallied 1,127 rushing yards and 295 receiving yards last year with 15 total touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

In Saturday's tough matchup against Alabama, Robinson had 130 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, including a 42-yard reception.

If this continues, he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft day.