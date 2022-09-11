NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 Standings

NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 StandingsSeptember 11, 2022
The top 10 of the AP Top 25 was plundered by the Sun Belt Conference.
The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish both lost at home on Saturday to kick themselves out of the top 10 and well down the rankings.
Texas A&M failed to get its offense going in its 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Notre Dame faced similar issues in its home defeat to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Fighting Irish are now 0-3 under head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over for the Fiesta Bowl last season.
The ninth-ranked Baylor Bears were the third top 10 team to lose on Saturday, as they lost in a double-overtime thrilled to the BYU Cougars.
Three teams are expected to fly out of the top 10, which means the rankings will look significantly different ahead of Week 3.
The Kentucky Wildcats may take the biggest leap in the rankings from No. 21 to close to, or inside, the top 10 after they went on the road and beat the Florida Gators.
App State and Marshall may sneak into the top 25, but most of the upward movement should come from programs that were already ranked.
Texas A&M and Notre Dame
Texas A&M and Notre Dame are lumped together for all the wrong reasons after Week 2.
The Aggies and Fighting Irish will fall hand-in-hand down the AP Top 25 on Sunday. Both teams could make double-digit drops.
Notre Dame could be even be dropped from the top 25 completely since it owns an 0-2 record. The first loss came at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes, but that will likely be the second thought about the team when voters put together their rankings.
Texas A&M should fall from No. 6 into the bottom half of the rankings after scoring just 14 points at home against Appalachian State.
The Aggies managed just 186 total yards and Haynes King threw for 97 of them at Kyle Field. Jimbo Fisher's side struggled in every stat column and it may have been lucky that the final score was not worse than it was.
Notre Dame got within five points of Marshall at the end of its game, but it was down 11 points at home with four minutes left in the contest.
Notre Dame's loss is more concerning because it was unable to turn things around following the Week 1 loss to Ohio State.
The Fighting Irish only dropped three spots after that defeat, but now they should be on the brink of falling out of the top 25.
Texas A&M should land inside the top 20, but it will have plenty of work to do to get back into the top 10.
Baylor and BYU
Baylor and BYU are tied together this week because they played each other on Saturday night.
Baylor will drop out of the top 10 because of the double-overtime loss it suffered in Provo, Utah.
The voters may be kind to the Bears for losing by six points in a true road game versus a ranked program. Notre Dame fell three spots after losing a one-possession game to Ohio State.
Baylor's small slide may keep it inside the top 15 and it will have a chance to prove its top 10 mettle in three weeks against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
BYU should catapult over a handful of teams from No. 21 due to the quality of its victory. The Cougars survived two missed game-winning field goals to outlast the Bears in the second overtime.
BYU owns one of the best early victories in the country and the voters should reward it for the Top 25 win.
The Cougars should benefit from the losses suffered by the Wisconsin Badgers, Pittsburgh Panthers and Florida Gators, as well as the average Week 2 showing from the Miami Hurricanes.
BYU should leap at least five spots and it would not be a surprise to see it inside the top 15 and it could potentially land one spot ahead of Baylor.
Kentucky and Florida
The SEC East sorted itself out a bit thanks to the Kentucky Wildcats' win over the Florida Gators.
Kentucky should find itself close to the top 10 thanks to its road victory inside "The Swamp", while Florida will end up on the back end of the rankings.
Florida shot up the polls after Week 1, as it went from unranked to No. 12 from its win over the Utah Utes.
The No. 12 ranking may have been a slight overreaction to the top 10 scalp, but it was one of the best wins of the opening weekend. Florida's drop may be softened by the lack of teams beneath it that deserve claims to be inside the top 15.
Kentucky will benefit from that same thing as it rises above teams that lost, underwhelmed or beat FCS opponents.
The Wildcats had five teams ranked ahead of them lose on Saturday and they may end up ahead of Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Baylor as they make their respective ways down the rankings.
Kentucky may not crack the top 10, but it will come close since it has a road top 25 victory. Florida should only be a few spots off the Wildcats because the win over Utah is holding up its resume.