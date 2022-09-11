NCAA Football Rankings 2022: Predicting Top Movers in Week 3 Top 25 Standings

0 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The top 10 of the AP Top 25 was plundered by the Sun Belt Conference.

The Texas A&M Aggies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish both lost at home on Saturday to kick themselves out of the top 10 and well down the rankings.

Texas A&M failed to get its offense going in its 17-14 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Notre Dame faced similar issues in its home defeat to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Fighting Irish are now 0-3 under head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over for the Fiesta Bowl last season.

The ninth-ranked Baylor Bears were the third top 10 team to lose on Saturday, as they lost in a double-overtime thrilled to the BYU Cougars.

Three teams are expected to fly out of the top 10, which means the rankings will look significantly different ahead of Week 3.

The Kentucky Wildcats may take the biggest leap in the rankings from No. 21 to close to, or inside, the top 10 after they went on the road and beat the Florida Gators.

App State and Marshall may sneak into the top 25, but most of the upward movement should come from programs that were already ranked.