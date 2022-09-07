Tim Stützle, Senators Agree to 8-Year Contract Extension Worth $8.35M Annually

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced Wednesday that the team signed Tim Stützle to an eight-year extension worth $8.35 million annually.

In just his second season in the NHL in 2021-22, Stützle had 22 goals and 36 assists in 79 games.

