Chad Johnson Joins Fox Sports' 2022 World Cup Coverage as Studio Analyst

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fox Sports announced Wednesday that former NFL star Chad Johnson will be a part of the network's coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Johnson joins Maurice Edu and Kate Abdo for FIFA World Cup Tonight.

"Kate, Mo and Chad bring expertise, experience and originality to Fox Sports’ nightly coverage of the tournament, and we look forward to having them, along with a few surprise guests, raise the level of excitement in recapping all the action for viewers across America," said Fox Sports vice president of production David Neal.

Johnson's role on the show is likely to be a divisive point among soccer fans given his lack of experience within the sport.

The 44-year-old tried out for Sporting Kansas City in 2011, and he signed with Boca Raton Football Club of the United Premier Soccer League in 2019. His athletic experience was otherwise limited to the gridiron.

Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro over 11 seasons in the NFL.