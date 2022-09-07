Thomas Tuchel Fired by Chelsea; Pochettino, Zidane Reportedly Replacement Candidates

Thomas Tuchel (Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Chelsea announced Wednesday manager Thomas Tuchel has been fired in wake of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition," the club said in a statement.

Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett reported the Blues are expected to speak with Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter about their managerial vacancy.

