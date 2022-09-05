Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Warned to Accept Roles by PSG Manager Galtier

Rit Heize/Xinhua via Getty Images

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has made it clear to his superstar trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar that they will occasionally find themselves on the bench this season amid a busy schedule for the club.

"I talked about it twice—once with each of them and once with the whole squad,—to tell them that this is how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept it," he told reporters.

"You say it's new, but it's an obligation for everyone because of the very busy schedule," he added. "We play a lot, every three days, then every four days, then there is the World Cup. Everyone has to understand that they won't be able to play all the games."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

