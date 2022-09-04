College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 1

0 of 10

M.J. Devonshire Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first full slate of college football games kicked off this weekend, and it was packed with action.

On Thursday night, No. 17 Pitt defeated West Virginia 38-31 at home in the Backyard Brawl rivalry.

In the Saturday noon slate of games, Iowa survived an upset at home against South Dakota State, narrowly beating the FCS team 7-3. No. 13 NC State also had a close one against East Carolina, beating the Pirates 21-20 in Greenville. Meanwhile, North Carolina narrowly defeated Appalachian State on the road, defeating the Mountaineers 63-61 in a thriller that came down to the wire.

The biggest game of the 3:30 p.m. slate, No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 11 Oregon, was over pretty quickly. The Dawgs rolled to a 49-3 victory over the Ducks in a game that wasn't really ever close. No. 19 Arkansas defeated No. 23 Cincinnati at home, winning 31-24.

We've got you covered on the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the college football season.